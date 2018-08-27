Hong Kong-based-manufacturer has been launching smartphones in the entry-level and budget smartphone segments lately and their most recent launch is the Note 5, the cheapest Android One smartphone you can buy in India today.

Priced at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, the Infinix Note 5 is also available in a higher RAM variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage which is priced at Rs 11,999. The new smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart India starting from 31st August.

Apart from running a stock-like build of Android Oreo 8.1 thanks to Android One, the Note 5 flaunts a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and will be available Ice Blue, Milan Black and Berlin Grey.

Inside, the phone features a MediaTek Helio P23 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz and also comes with a 12 MP f/2.0 rear-camera with a large 1.25-micron pixel sensor and an LED flash. On the front, the phone gets a 16 AI front camera for selfies.

The Infinix Note 5 also features a massive 4,500 mAh battery which the company claims will last you up to 3 days. While that may be a stretch when it comes to real-life usage, it's still large enough to last you for a day and a half.

Knowing through an older report that the Realme 2 is expected to launch tomorrow, the Infinix Note 5 could be the phone to beat when it comes to the sub-Rs 10,000 market.