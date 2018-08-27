Monday, August 27, 2018 Back to
27 August, 2018

Infinix Note 5 with Android One launched in India starting at Rs 9,999

The Infinix Note 5 features a 4,500 mAh battery which the company claims will last you up to 3 days.

Hong Kong-based-manufacturer has been launching smartphones in the entry-level and budget smartphone segments lately and their most recent launch is the Note 5, the cheapest Android One smartphone you can buy in India today.

Infinix Note 5 in all three colour options. Image: Facebook/ Infinix India

Infinix Note 5 in all three colour options. Image: Facebook/ Infinix India

Priced at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, the Infinix Note 5 is also available in a higher RAM variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage which is priced at Rs 11,999. The new smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart India starting from 31st August.

Apart from running a stock-like build of Android Oreo 8.1 thanks to Android One, the Note 5 flaunts a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and will be available Ice Blue, Milan Black and Berlin Grey.

The Infinix Note 5 is currently the cheapest Android One smartphone in India. Image: Facebook/ Infinix India

The Infinix Note 5 is currently the cheapest Android One smartphone in India. Image: Facebook/ Infinix India

Inside, the phone features a MediaTek Helio P23 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz and also comes with a 12 MP f/2.0 rear-camera with a large 1.25-micron pixel sensor and an LED flash. On the front, the phone gets a 16 AI front camera for selfies.

The Infinix Note 5 also features a massive 4,500 mAh battery which the company claims will last you up to 3 days. While that may be a stretch when it comes to real-life usage, it's still large enough to last you for a day and a half.

Knowing through an older report that the Realme 2 is expected to launch tomorrow, the Infinix Note 5 could be the phone to beat when it comes to the sub-Rs 10,000 market.

