Indian government reportedly looking to set up EV charging points at petrol pumps

The government also aims to turn India into a global hub of manufacturing electric vehicles.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 16:40:01 IST

Since New Delhi has become one of the majorly polluted cities of the country the state government is taking steps to tackle this problem. One of the biggest contributors to this scenario is the pollution emitted by vehicles. To promote electronic vehicles, which produce less pollution, a recent report by The Times of India, has said that the central government is now looking for places to set up battery manufacturing unit and charging points for EVs in the country. These places might also include petrol pumps aswell.

“There is the question of the lack of electric vehicle charging points across the country. We are looking at how we can get petrol pumps to have charging stations. Once you have a network of charging stations across the country, it will promote the use of electric vehicles,” a senior official said, according to the report.

Representational Image. Image: Pixabay

Earlier it was decided that only electric three-wheelers will roll out in 2030 along with only electric two-wheelers in 2025.  Now the government is planning to roll out the electric two-wheelers and three-wheeler vehicles in a phased manner, limiting it to the most polluted metropolitan cities of the country.

The focus is also to turn India into a global hub of manufacturing electric vehicles. There are already 60,000 state-run petrol stations all over the country, with plans for adding the same number. The NITI Aayog has proposed a proposal on"giga-scale" battery and cell production India. In terms of incentives, it will include an income tax benefit for investing in the manufacturing centers and a custom duty framework that favour domestic production.

