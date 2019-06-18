Tuesday, June 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Only Electric Vehicles to be sold after 2030 says NITI Aayog in its latest proposal

In its cabinet note, NITI Aayog is also looking at assigning responsibilities to different ministries

tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2019 09:25:28 IST

In yet another instance of flip-flopping regarding electric vehicle goals, the government think tank NITI Aayog has set a new target pertaining to EVs.

According to the latest Cabinet note, NITI Aayog has proposed that only electric vehicles should be sold after 2030. This expands the scope of EVs beyond two-wheelers and three-wheelers and is being done to increase the usage of clean-fuel technology according to NITI Aayog.

Earlier this month, in a report from CNBC TV18, the transport ministry was planning to release a draft which ensured that the government only allowed the sale of electric three-wheelers from April 2023 onwards and only electric two-wheelers from April 2025 onwards.

Only Electric Vehicles to be sold after 2030 says NITI Aayog in its latest proposal

File photo of an Electric Vehicle at a charging station. Image: Reuters

However, this time the proposal aims to go beyond just setting targets. In its cabinet note, NITI Aayog is also looking at assigning responsibilities to different ministries according to a report in The Economic Times. For instance, road transport and highways ministry will be tasked with coming up with a framework to phase out the sale of diesel and petrol vehicles by 2030.

There is also a mention of e-highways which will have an overhead electricity network to allow certain trucks and buses to use the national highways. These electric highways are currently only implemented in Sweden and more recently, Germany also began pilot test for such highways. The overhead electricity networks let trucks or buses ply on these highways as pure EVs using pantographs (just like overheard electric wires do for train travel) and once they are off the e-highways, they can function as hybrid vehicles.

Another point in the note insists on radio cab services, such as Ola and Uber, to go completely electric by 2030.

Transport minister Nitin Gadkari has said that this roadmap will be finalised only after consulting with the auto industry. Recently, scooter makers, Bajaj and TVS Motor Company expressed displeasure at the government's over-ambitious plans regarding electric scooters.

(Also Read: Electric two-wheelers becoming mainstream by 2025 is easily achievable say Ather Energy founders)

In addition to the directions on EVs, NITI Aayog also weighed in on Giga-scale battery manufacturing and announced some incentives for the same. According to the report, the annual subsidy outgo is expected to be around Rs 8,000 crore and it will be given to manufacturers after the actual sale of the batteries. The maximum cash subsidy will be for up to 20 GWh per company.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


also see

Ather Energy

Electric two-wheelers becoming mainstream by 2025 is easily achievable: Ather Energy founders

Jun 14, 2019
Electric two-wheelers becoming mainstream by 2025 is easily achievable: Ather Energy founders
Govt plans to order taxi aggregators like Uber, Ola to convert 40% fleet of cars to electric by April 2026

NewsTracker

Govt plans to order taxi aggregators like Uber, Ola to convert 40% fleet of cars to electric by April 2026

Jun 07, 2019
China EV maker Human Horizons will produce cars from Kia Motors' China plant

Human Horizons

China EV maker Human Horizons will produce cars from Kia Motors' China plant

Jun 18, 2019
Ola and Uber could be asked to go electric by 2026, reveals leaked govt. documents

electric vehicles

Ola and Uber could be asked to go electric by 2026, reveals leaked govt. documents

Jun 06, 2019
Long-term regulations required to introduce electric vehicles for fleets in India: Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO

NewsTracker

Long-term regulations required to introduce electric vehicles for fleets in India: Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO

Jun 11, 2019
Two-wheeler makers term electric vehicle switchover by 2025 as impractical, unrealistic and ill-timed

NewsTracker

Two-wheeler makers term electric vehicle switchover by 2025 as impractical, unrealistic and ill-timed

Jun 10, 2019

science

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019
Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019