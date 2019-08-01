Thursday, August 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

India will reportedly have the world's first fully functional Hyperloop train

The Hyperloop train could cut down the travel between Mumbai to Pune down to 23 minutes.


tech2 News StaffAug 01, 2019 12:35:22 IST

You may soon be travelling in a train running at 496 km per hour, that could get you from Mumbai to Pune in 23 minutes! You may also be the first one in the world to do that.

Hyperloop, the futuristic and still theoretical transportation system has been designated a “public infrastructure project” by the state of Maharashtra. This would make India the first country ever to get the fully functional Hyperloop train.

Some tests, like certifying the hyperloop safe for human passengers, are yet to get a green flag, but Virgin Hyperloop One, is confident that their project in Maharashtra has almost been finalised. Hyperloop is Elon Musk's dream transportation project, and Virgin is enabling it here.

India will reportedly have the worlds first fully functional Hyperloop train

Virgin Hyperloop One. Image: Hyperloopone.com

The Maharashtra government will reportedly launch a formal bidding process for building a Pune-to-Mumbai hyperloop. Virgin Hyperloop One said it expects to be the winner, at which point it will break ground on the world’s first hyperloop.

The Hyperloop train could cut down the travel between Mumbai to Pune down to 23 minutes from the current three and a half hours to four-hour travel. It will run from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai to Wakad in Pune, covering a distance of 117.5 km.

According to a report by The Verge, Hyperloop has also ensured that no taxpayer money will be spent on this Rs 70,000 crore project. DP World, a major Dubai port operator with significant business in India, will be spending $500 million to complete phase one of the project; the rest of the money will come from other investors.

The conversation about a hyperloop project in India has been going on since December 2016. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) had reached out the Indian government three years ago, followed by Virgin Hyperloop One signing agreements with the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka in 2017 to study the impact of a hyperloop in the region.

Virgin Hyperloop One has never tested the system with a human passenger, however, at its test facility in the desert north of Las Vegas it has repeatedly sent its magnetically levitating pod through a nearly airless tube at speeds of up to 370 km/h. That's of course really fast, however, it's not as much as the theoretical maximum speed of over 900 km/h that Hyperloop mentions.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Hyperloop

Student team from IIT Madras reaches top 21 in global SpaceX Hyperloop competition

Jul 24, 2019
Student team from IIT Madras reaches top 21 in global SpaceX Hyperloop competition

science

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019
Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Tiger Census

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Jul 30, 2019
International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019