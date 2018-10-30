Mukesh Ambani was the keynote speaker at the 24th MobiCom conference in India which happens to be the leading forum in mobile computing and digital awareness globally.

He started his speech by saying that India happens to be breaking new grounds every day in terms of digitisation. Already the country has become from 155 to number 1 in terms of mobile data consumption globally.

He went on to state that India has been playing catch-up in the third Industrial revolution of technology and IT while being woefully behind in the first two, which were harnessing of coal energy and the onset of machines. However, India could be the leader in the upcoming fourth industrial revolution, which is machine learning, AI and big data.

A big part of being an industry leader in the field of technology is to have a deep penetration of mobile data. Ambani stated that 99.9 percent of the 1.3 billion Indian population will get 4G coverage by 2019. This will be a big step towards realising Digital India.

India is a massively growing startup market. It is, in fact, the third fastest growing startup economy as per Ambani. He also went on to state that all of India will likely have access to cloud computing and IoT resources within the next decade.

A big part in the digital future of India is the schooling system. Mukesh Ambani said that India has to shift from a time-bound education model to a system of continuous learning. He says that 1.9 million schools in India will soon be digitally connected with Jio playing a major part.

He also stated that quality and affordable healthcare are now possible thanks to digital technology. Jio is not a business but more of a digital movement to make digitalisation a reality in India.

He also stressed the importance of Jio in moving India from the 134th rank in terms of fixed-line broadband connectivity to the top 3 in the world. Jio has the largest fibre optic connectivity in India and that nearly 1500 cities in the country will soon be getting the most advanced fibre based connectivity in the world.

