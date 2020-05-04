Monday, May 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

‘Incorrect and not true’: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain on allegations of collecting browsing data

The CEO said that Xiaomi does not collect any data that the user has 'not explicitly given permission or consent to.'


FP TrendingMay 04, 2020 09:28:19 IST

Manu Jain, the Global VP of Xiaomi and the company’s India head, has issued a statement refuting a news report claiming that the Mi Browser collects recordings of web and phone use on its devices and sends user data to other countries.

The report by Forbes claimed that the Chinese mobile giant was recording the usage data of millions of people.

The article mentioned a cybersecurity researcher reportedly using the Redmi Note 8 (Review), and claiming that the device was recording his web history even in ‘incognito’ mode. The researcher claimed that the recorded data was being sent to "remote servers in Singapore and Russia."

‘Incorrect and not true’: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain on allegations of collecting browsing data

Representational image: Reuters

Terming the claims “incorrect and not true,” Jain has said that Xiaomi takes user privacy extremely seriously and it does not collect any data that the user has “not explicitly given permission or consent to.”

“In incognito mode, all user data is completely encrypted and anonymised. Mi Browser will never know what you browse in incognito mode and can't identify you basis incognito browsing,” he said.


The Xiaomi India MD said that reputed and international third-party companies have certified the security and privacy practices of the company’s smartphones and the Mi Browser.

Jain has also posted a video on his YouTube page dismissing all claims made by the report.


Earlier, Xiaomi had issued a blog post where it denied the claims. The company said that other internet firms too collect data, and that Xiaomi's data collection is no different from others.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi refutes report claiming that it records private user data without consent or employing adequate security measures

May 02, 2020
Xiaomi refutes report claiming that it records private user data without consent or employing adequate security measures
Xiaomi unveils 'Xiaomi Privacy Brand' logo, highlights focus on improving user privacy

Xiaomi

Xiaomi unveils 'Xiaomi Privacy Brand' logo, highlights focus on improving user privacy

Apr 24, 2020
India smartphone market grew by 4% in Q1, but 10% decline in shipments expected in 2020

Indian smartphone market

India smartphone market grew by 4% in Q1, but 10% decline in shipments expected in 2020

Apr 27, 2020
Xiaomi launches MIUI 12 with Dark Mode 2.0, AI calling, Barbed wire feature and more

MIUI 12

Xiaomi launches MIUI 12 with Dark Mode 2.0, AI calling, Barbed wire feature and more

Apr 28, 2020
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch in China on 27 April at 11.30 am IST: All you need to know

MIUI 12

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch in China on 27 April at 11.30 am IST: All you need to know

Apr 21, 2020
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9 to unveil today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9 to unveil today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Apr 30, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020