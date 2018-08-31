Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 31 August, 2018 18:00 IST

IFA 2018 updates LIVE: Huawei's flagship Kirin 980 chipset is 5G ready

On Day 1 of IFA 2108 Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, Sony and a lot more will be showcasing their products.

The Internationale Funkausstellung, or, as it's more commonly called, IFA, has been kicked off today in Berlin. Considered to be as big as CES in Las Vegas or MWC in Barcelona, IFA is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions dating back to 1924. On Day 2 of the event, we have Huawei, Microsoft and a lot more showcasing their products for a global audience.

Tech2 has boots on the ground in Berlin and we will be bringing LIVE updates for the event as they happen. Although IFA is to officially start from 31 August, all major electronic giants will be unveiling their products today. What can you expect from Day 2?

Having ended Day 1 with a spree of launches from Lenovo including the Lenovo Thinkpad X1, expect Day 2 to be full of surprises as well.

We have two massive keynotes lined up for today including the likes of Huawei and Microsoft.

While Huawei is expected to update their Mate series of smartphones, we could hear a lot on their 5G connectivity plan for the upcoming year as well.

As for Microsoft, we're not quite certain as to what they might announce. Microsoft and Qualcomm have been pushing laptops with always-on LTE connectivity and days-long battery life lately, so we could be hearing about more updates on that end.

Acer's keynote already took place a couple of days back and new products such as the Triton 900, Predator Thronos, OJO 500, Predator Orion lineup and more were announced. Sony meanwhile finally took the wraps of the Xperia XZ3 and its WH-1000XM3 headphones. We also saw a glimpse of Sony's Aibo dogs which are an absolute hit at IFA this year.

For a proper primer on what to expect from IFA 2018, you should head here.

We shall keep you updated as and when new launches take place in our liveblog.

