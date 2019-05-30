tech2 News Staff

The ICC World Cup 2019 is finally upon us and the country is gripped with cricket fever. As India aims to win a third world cup, companies such as Xiaomi are looking to cash in on the cricket festivities by organising a sale in association with e-commerce giant Flipkart. The sale is called "World Cup with Mi TVs" and as you can guess from the title, it involves the Xiaomi Mi TV lineup.

As per Flipkart's website, the sale will be starting today, ie 30 May and will end tomorrow ie 31 May. Offers include a 30 days keep or exchange plan, which means that buyers will be able to exchange a TV purchased from Flipkart for 90 per cent of its value within 30 days. Here are the products on offer:

Mi LED 4A Smart TV (32-inch) can be bought for Rs 12,499 down from its original price of Rs 14,499

Mi 4A Pro Smart TV (43-inch) can be bought for Rs 22,999 down from its original price of Rs 25,999

Mi 4A Pro Smart TV (49-inch) can be bought for Rs 29,999 down from its original price of Rs 32,999

Mi 4X Pro (Review) Smart TV (55-inch) can be bought for Rs 39,999 down from its original price of Rs 49,999

Smart TV (55-inch) can be bought for Rs 39,999 down from its original price of Rs 49,999 Mi 4 Pro Smart TV (55-inch) can be bought for Rs 47,999 down from its original price of Rs 54,999

(Also Read: Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to Thomson B9 Pro)

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.