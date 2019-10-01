tech2 News Staff

Huawei's Kirin 990 5G SoC had been unveiled at IFA 2019 back in September and the very first smartphone that is housing this chipset is the Mate 30 Pro-series. We are quite clearly at the pinnacle of chipset manufacturing with the Kirin 990 being made using a 7 nm process. However, in the future, Huawei is looking to go even smaller for maximum efficiency.

A new report by Huawei Central cites that the next-gen Kirin 1000 series will quite likely be made using a 5 nm processing technique that would use A77 architecture cores. The Kirin 1000 will also be configured with 5G like the Kirin 990. Going by the usual timeline of Huawei SoC launches we should see the new Kirin 1000 by September next year and the Mate 40-series smartphones to debut this chipset.

More recently, Huawei announced the Kirin A1 and it is said to be the first wearable chip that supports both wireless audio devices and smartwatches. It is also Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.1 certified, the latter of which should help in low battery consumption.

The chipset measures 4.3 x 4.4 mm and it is integrated with an efficient power management unit and an ultra-low-power application processor. Huawei claims that the A1 has 30 percent higher performance and 50 percent lower power consumption than the H1 chip used on the Apple AirPods. The A1 is also said to have maximum Bluetooth transmission speeds of up to 6.5 Mbps in real-time.