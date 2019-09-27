tech2 News Staff

While the US blacklist looms over Huawei's head, it is not deterring the company from unveiling new products every now and then. Recently the company unveiled the Mate 30-series sans Google services and now the company has unveiled a new chipset for its wearable devices.

Huawei is calling it the Kirin A1 and it is said to be the first wearable chip that supports both wireless audio devices and smartwatches. It is also Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.1 certified, the latter of which should help in low battery consumption.

The chipset measures 4.3 x 4.4 mm and it is integrated with an efficient power management unit and an ultra-low-power application processor. Huawei claims that the A1 has 30 percent higher performance and 50 percent lower power consumption than the H1 chip used on the Apple AirPods. The A1 is also said to have maximum Bluetooth transmission speeds of up to 6.5 Mbps in real-time.

Huawei's first products that make use of this chipset are the FreeBuds 3 and Huawei Watch GT2. The FreeBuds 3 are AirPods like truly-wireless earphones that a new design called Dolphin Bionic while the Watch GT 2 comes with a 1.39-inch display with a 3D glass uni-surface. The features on the smartwatch includes underwater heart rate monitoring and also receiving a Bluetooth call from a distance of over 150 meters.