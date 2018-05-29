Huawei's Honor 7A smartphone was sold out within 120 seconds of its first flash sale on Flipkart, the company announced on 29 May.

Priced at Rs 8,999 (3 GB + 32 GB), "Honor 7A" was available at 'No Cost EMI' with HDFC bank credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

"This reaffirms our strong position in the Indian market and gives us the confidence to continue launching top best-in-class products for our consumers in the time to come," said P Sanjeev, vice president, sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

The device comes with 13 MP + 2 MP dual-lens rear camera and 8 MP front camera.

It has a 5.7 inch screen and 18:9 aspect ratio "FullView" display with 75.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.