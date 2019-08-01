tech2 News Staff

Taking on the likes of Vivo Z1 Pro (review), Realme 3 Pro (review), and Redmi Note 7 Pro (review), Huawei has launched its new India-first Y9 Prime smartphone today. The Huawei Y9 Prime's highlight features are its 16 MP selfie pop-up camera, the triple-camera setup at the rear and the 4,000 mAh battery.

Huawei Y9 Prime price, offers and availability

Huawei Y9 Prime comes in a sole variant with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which is priced at Rs 15,990. It is available in two colour options — Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green.

For Amazon Prime members, the smartphone will be available for purchase starting 7 August, and for all other users, the phone will be available starting 8 August at 12.00 AM.

As for launch offers, Amazon is offering six months No-Cost EMI and an instant cashback of Rs 500 on Amazon Pay. In addition to this, there is an exchange offer up to Rs 1,500 and an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI bank cards.

You can also get a cashback of Rs 2,200 and 125 GB Additional 4G data if you recharge Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 with Rs 198 or Rs 299 place. This cashback can only be redeemed in the form of vouchers which can be used to recharge your phone by MyJio app.

Huawei Y9 Prime specifications

Huawei Y9 Prime comes with a 6.59-inch full view display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on octa-core Kirin 710F chipset clocked at 2.2 GHz and is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, this smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP camera sensors. On the front, it features a pop-up selfie camera of 16 MP.

Huawei Y9 Prime packs with a whopping 4,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. It comes with EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It also houses a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device.

