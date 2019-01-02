tech2 News Staff

Huawei Y9 was launched earlier this year and then the Chinese smartphone-maker was seen to list another variant of the Y9 on TENNA.

Now the Huawei Y9 has been listed on Amazon India. The phone has been mentioned to launch as an Amazon Exclusive. There is no mention of the pricing and availability, but Huawei is seen to take registrations of interest and has made the 'Notify Me' button live.

Huawei Y9 (2019) smartphone is mentioned to include a 6.5-inch display with 2340 x 1080 high resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also sports a notch which is housing the dual front cameras.

The phone also comes with curved edges and a glass back. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

The phone is seen to have thin bezels with the chin being a bit thicker than the rest.

Huawei Y9 sports a 4,000 mAh battery, GPU Turbo, and a Histen 5.0 which simulates surround sound and assists in enhancing bass frequencies.

The company claims the phone will have four AI cameras — dual front cameras with 16 MP and 2 MP sensors and the vertically aligned dual rear cameras with 13 MP and 2 MP sensors.

The phone is powered by a Kirin 710 SoC.