Wednesday, March 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei introduces Watch GT Active and Elegant editions at P30 series launch event

Huawei Watch GT's Sports and Classic editions had recently launched in India.

tech2 News StaffMar 27, 2019 11:50:19 IST

Huawei launched two variants of its P30 flagship series on 26 March at an event held in Paris. The Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro are equipped with a 40 MP Leica camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

But these weren't the only gadgets that the company launched. Huawei also added a couple more watches to its Watch GT family- the Active and Elegant editions.

Huawei Watch GT's Sports and Classic editions had recently launched in India at Rs 15,990 and Rs 16,990 respectively.

Huawei introduces Watch GT Active and Elegant editions at P30 series launch event

Huawei Watch GT. Image: Huawei

Huawei Watch GT Active specifications and features

The Active Edition comes with the same 46mm watch face as the Watch GT Classic and Sport. The watch features a 1.39-inch 454x454 AMOLED touchscreen.

The Huawei Watch GT Active features a two-week battery life with "typical use" which includes wearing it all day with heart rate function activated, scientific sleeping function, 90 minutes of exercise per week and message notification.

The company states that if the user uses the watch without exercise tracking, then the watch's battery life may last up to 30 days.

The watch comes with a feature called Triathlon mode which supports three types of workout under it. They are open water swimming, outdoor cycling, and outdoor running.

The smartwatch has the capacity to record the entire triathlon from start to the end. It also includes the transition time between exercises.

This update will make into the Watch GT Classic and Sport in the upcoming update.

The straps of Active edition will be made available in orange and dark green colours.

Huawei watch GT

Huawei Watch GT to come with Triathlon feature. Image: Huawei

Huawei Watch GT Elegant specifications and features

The Elegant edition, on the other hand, is smaller than Active. It has a smaller 42 mm watch face but has a ceramic bezel option.

The Elegant features a 1.2-inch 390x390 AMOLED panel and can last up to a week in "typical use".

Just like Active, the Elegant also packs in Triathlon mode.

The Watch GT Elegant edition will be available in Magic Pearl White and Tahitian Magic Black Pearl with black and white straps.

Huawei Watch GT straps.

Huawei Watch GT straps.

Both the watches come with GPS, Bluetooth, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, and a barometer. They work with phones running Android 4.4 or later, and iOS 9 or later, and are 5ATM water resistant.

The Watch GT Active will be priced at €249 (roughly Rs 19,321), while the Elegant edition will be up for €229 (roughly 17,769).

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Huawei

Huawei Watch GT launched in India alongside the Huawei Band 3e and Band 3 Pro

Mar 12, 2019
Huawei Watch GT launched in India alongside the Huawei Band 3e and Band 3 Pro
Huawei P30 series leaked press renders reveal camera and design details in all its glory

Huawei

Huawei P30 series leaked press renders reveal camera and design details in all its glory

Mar 16, 2019
Huawei seemingly confirms P30 series to have dual camera video shooting support

Huawei

Huawei seemingly confirms P30 series to have dual camera video shooting support

Mar 23, 2019
Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first foldable phone

Huawei Mate X

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first foldable phone

Mar 22, 2019
Huawei P30, P30 Pro with 40 MP Leica camera, in-display fingerprint sensor launched

Huawei

Huawei P30, P30 Pro with 40 MP Leica camera, in-display fingerprint sensor launched

Mar 26, 2019
Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's how to watch it live

Huawei P30

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's how to watch it live

Mar 26, 2019

science

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019
IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mobile Healthcare

IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mar 27, 2019
DNA profile tests can now give tailored advice on eating right and working out

Genetic Testing

DNA profile tests can now give tailored advice on eating right and working out

Mar 26, 2019
EMISAT: India's spy in the sky, 28 other payloads to be launched on ISRO's PSLV-C45 on 1 April

Spy Satellite

EMISAT: India's spy in the sky, 28 other payloads to be launched on ISRO's PSLV-C45 on 1 April

Mar 26, 2019