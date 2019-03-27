tech2 News Staff

Huawei launched two variants of its P30 flagship series on 26 March at an event held in Paris. The Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro are equipped with a 40 MP Leica camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

But these weren't the only gadgets that the company launched. Huawei also added a couple more watches to its Watch GT family- the Active and Elegant editions.

Huawei Watch GT's Sports and Classic editions had recently launched in India at Rs 15,990 and Rs 16,990 respectively.

Huawei Watch GT Active specifications and features

The Active Edition comes with the same 46mm watch face as the Watch GT Classic and Sport. The watch features a 1.39-inch 454x454 AMOLED touchscreen.

The Huawei Watch GT Active features a two-week battery life with "typical use" which includes wearing it all day with heart rate function activated, scientific sleeping function, 90 minutes of exercise per week and message notification.

The company states that if the user uses the watch without exercise tracking, then the watch's battery life may last up to 30 days.

The watch comes with a feature called Triathlon mode which supports three types of workout under it. They are open water swimming, outdoor cycling, and outdoor running.

The smartwatch has the capacity to record the entire triathlon from start to the end. It also includes the transition time between exercises.

This update will make into the Watch GT Classic and Sport in the upcoming update.

The straps of Active edition will be made available in orange and dark green colours.

Huawei Watch GT Elegant specifications and features

The Elegant edition, on the other hand, is smaller than Active. It has a smaller 42 mm watch face but has a ceramic bezel option.

The Elegant features a 1.2-inch 390x390 AMOLED panel and can last up to a week in "typical use".

Just like Active, the Elegant also packs in Triathlon mode.

The Watch GT Elegant edition will be available in Magic Pearl White and Tahitian Magic Black Pearl with black and white straps.

Both the watches come with GPS, Bluetooth, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, and a barometer. They work with phones running Android 4.4 or later, and iOS 9 or later, and are 5ATM water resistant.

The Watch GT Active will be priced at €249 (roughly Rs 19,321), while the Elegant edition will be up for €229 (roughly 17,769).

