Tuesday, March 05, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei urges govt, regulators to set common cybersecurity standards amid concerns

Huawei says a common standard, verified legally & technically, would help create trust in the industry

Reuters Mar 05, 2019 21:05:40 IST

Huawei, in the spotlight over the security risks of its telecom equipment gear, urged governments, the telecoms industry and regulators on Tuesday to work together to create a common set of cybersecurity standards.

Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

The call by Huawei Chairman Ken Hu came as the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker opened a cybersecurity center in Brussels, allowing its customers and governments to test Huawei’s source code, software and product solutions.

 The company has similar facilities in Britain, Bonn, Dubai, Toronto and Shenzhen.

“The fact is that both the public and private sectors lack a basic common understanding of this issue. As a result, different stakeholders have different expectations and there is no alignment of responsibilities,” Hu told a news conference.

 “As a whole, the industry lacks a unified set of technical standards for security, as well as systems for verification. This is complicated by globalization of the value chain,” he said.

Hu said a common standard, verified legally and technically, would help create trust in the industry.

Hu, who met with European Commission digital chief Andrus Ansip on Monday, said they had discussed the possibility of setting up a cybersecurity standard along the lines of the GDPR, the landmark EU data protection law adopted last year which gives Europeans more control over their online information and applies to all companies that do business with Europeans.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Huawei

Huawei opens cybersecurity lab in Brussels in a bid to reassure EU member states

Mar 05, 2019

Huawei

China accuses US of trying to block industrial development using "political means"

Feb 19, 2019

Huawei

UK believes it is not necessary to ban Huawei completely from 5G networks

Feb 18, 2019

Huawei

Huawei's founder pledges not to share any customer information with China

Feb 19, 2019

Qualcomm

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon X55, its second-gen 5G modem for smartphones

Feb 19, 2019

Huawei

Germany still in talks on whether Huawei will be allowed in building country's 5G

Feb 20, 2019

science

Poaching War

WWF could be guilty of torturing and killing civilians in war against poaching

Mar 05, 2019

Delhi's Toxic Air

Delhi has world's most polluted air, 15 of top 20 toxic cities in India, study finds

Mar 05, 2019

Medical Tech

New wireless sensors monitor sick babies, lets parents cuddle them at the same time

Mar 05, 2019

HIV Cure

Second patient reportedly cured of HIV in big milestone for AIDS treatment

Mar 05, 2019