Saturday, February 09, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

UK foreign investments to block Chinese firm Huawei from sensitive UK tech projects

Rollout of Huawei 5G mobile network in the UK would let China spy on private lives and hack UK companies.

Reuters Feb 09, 2019 14:53:38 IST

New laws on foreign investment in the UK will block Chinese firm Huawei from sensitive UK tech projects, The Sun newspaper reported on Friday.

Huawei.

Huawei.

Many are concerned that allowing Huawei an inside track on the rollout of the 5G mobile network in the UK would let China spy on private lives and hack UK companies, The Sun said.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson are among those concerned about the Chinese firm’s reach, the report said.

In more news related to Huawei, Germany’s federal cybersecurity agency is investigating whether the company could be a security threat after warnings from other countries, the Funke group of newspapers reported on 8 February, citing Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.

The government currently has no own information on whether the Chinese company could be a security threat, Altmaier was quoted as saying, adding that the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) had been activated.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

also see

Huawei

German federal agents investigate China's Huawei for potential security risks

Feb 09, 2019

Huawei

China's Huawei says it is open to supervision by European governments

Feb 08, 2019

Huawei

Canada undecided over banning Huawei's 5G telecom equipment in its country

Jan 30, 2019

Huawei

China warns EU that excluding Huawei's telecom equipment could hamper 5G

Jan 28, 2019

Huawei

Italy to ban Huawei, ZTE from playing a role in the country's 5G infrastructure

Feb 07, 2019

Huawei

GSMA proposes crisis meeting to discuss Huawei’s 5G equipment ban in the EU

Feb 04, 2019

science

Asteroid Mission

Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe to finally land, starting mining asteroid Ryugu on 22 Feb

Feb 07, 2019

Chang'e-4

NASA's lunar orbiter spots China's Chang'e-4 lander on the Moon's far side

Feb 07, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019