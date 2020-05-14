FP Trending

Huawei has launched Freebuds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds in India. The true wireless earbuds will be available at a price of Rs 12,990 on Amazon from 20 May. A no-cost EMI option is also available for this device.

The Chinese electronics major will be providing the Huawei CP61 wireless charger with the earbuds.

Huawei Freebuds 3 offer active noise cancellation technology; the company claims they are the first among this type of un-sealed earbuds to have this feature. The wireless earbuds come in a case that can be wirelessly charged.

Powered by Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chip, the true wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.1 and have a 14mm dynamic driver. Huawei claims that the device takes one hour to charge in the included case.

Each earbud is equipped with a 30mAh battery, while the charging case packs another 410mAh battery. FreeBuds 3 promise up to four hours of playback on a single charge and 20 hours of playback together with the charging case.

The earbuds are available in three colours - carbon black, ceramic white and red color. The device also supports 6W wired USB Type-C charging and 2W Qi wireless charging.

Huawei has recently launched the Y9s smartphone in India. It features a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera and sports a triple rear camera setup.

The smartphone offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is available at Rs 19,990 in ‘Breathing Crystal’ and ‘Midnight Black’ colour variants.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F chipset and is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W charging.