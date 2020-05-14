Thursday, May 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei unveil Freebuds 3 True Wireless Stereo earbuds in India at Rs 12,990, to go on sale on 20 May

Huawei Freebuds 3 offer active noise cancellation technology; the company claims they are the first among this type of un-sealed earbuds to have this feature.


FP TrendingMay 14, 2020 12:31:38 IST

Huawei has launched Freebuds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds in India. The true wireless earbuds will be available at a price of Rs 12,990 on Amazon from 20 May. A no-cost EMI option is also available for this device.

The Chinese electronics major will be providing the Huawei CP61 wireless charger with the earbuds.

Huawei Freebuds 3 offer active noise cancellation technology; the company claims they are the first among this type of un-sealed earbuds to have this feature. The wireless earbuds come in a case that can be wirelessly charged.

Huawei unveil Freebuds 3 True Wireless Stereo earbuds in India at Rs 12,990, to go on sale on 20 May

Huawei FreeBuds 3

Powered by Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chip, the true wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.1 and have a 14mm dynamic driver. Huawei claims that the device takes one hour to charge in the included case.

Each earbud is equipped with a 30mAh battery, while the charging case packs another 410mAh battery. FreeBuds 3 promise up to four hours of playback on a single charge and 20 hours of playback together with the charging case.

The earbuds are available in three colours - carbon black, ceramic white and red color. The device also supports 6W wired USB Type-C charging and 2W Qi wireless charging.

Huawei has recently launched the Y9s smartphone in India. It features a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera and sports a triple rear camera setup.

The smartphone offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is available at Rs 19,990 in ‘Breathing Crystal’ and ‘Midnight Black’ colour variants.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F chipset and is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Huawei Y9 Prime

Huawei Y9 Prime is now open for pre-booking, sale to start on 7 August

Aug 06, 2019
Huawei Y9 Prime is now open for pre-booking, sale to start on 7 August
Huawei Y9 Prime to go on sale today at 12.00 pm for Amazon Prime members

Huawei Y9 Prime

Huawei Y9 Prime to go on sale today at 12.00 pm for Amazon Prime members

Aug 07, 2019

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020