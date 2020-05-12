Tuesday, May 12, 2020Back to
Huawei Y9s with a pop-up selfie camera and a 4,000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 19,990

Huawei Y9s comes in just one variant that offers 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffMay 12, 2020 17:15:18 IST

Huawei has launched Huawei Y9s in India today. The highlight of the smartphone includes its 16 MP pop-up selfie camera on the front. The smartphone also sports a triple rear camera setup and comes in just one storage variant

Huawei Y9s pricing, availability

Huawei Y9s offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 19,990. The smartphone comes in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colour variants.

Huawei Y9S. Image: Huawei

The smartphone will go on sale on 19 May exclusively on Amazon.

Huawei Y9s specifications

The Huawei Y9s comes with 6 GB of RAM. It offers 128 GB built-in storage, expandable up to 512 GB with a microSD card. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and ambient light sensor. The smartphone is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F chipset.

The phone houses three sensors on the rear - a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2 MP tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone flaunts a 16 MP pop-up camera.

