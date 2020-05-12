tech2 News Staff

Huawei has launched Huawei Y9s in India today. The highlight of the smartphone includes its 16 MP pop-up selfie camera on the front. The smartphone also sports a triple rear camera setup and comes in just one storage variant

Huawei Y9s pricing, availability

Huawei Y9s offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 19,990. The smartphone comes in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colour variants.

IT IS OFFICIAL! #HuaweiY9s will be available at an unbelievable price of INR 19,990/- only. Get ready to experience a smartphone that's high on looks & features.

Get notified now to avail amazing jaw-dropping offers: https://t.co/7UCi4KubCG#HuaweiIndia #LivetoEperience #Offers pic.twitter.com/Z9xkUfZVSa — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) May 12, 2020

The smartphone will go on sale on 19 May exclusively on Amazon.

Huawei Y9s specifications

The Huawei Y9s comes with 6 GB of RAM. It offers 128 GB built-in storage, expandable up to 512 GB with a microSD card. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and ambient light sensor. The smartphone is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F chipset.

The phone houses three sensors on the rear - a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2 MP tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone flaunts a 16 MP pop-up camera.

