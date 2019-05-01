tech2 News Staff

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei, who has moved to the forefront of 5G innovation and telecom equipment, will reportedly be releasing a 5G 8K TV very soon.

As per Nikkei, sources familiar with the matter said Huawei has plans of including a 5G modem in the TV to allow it to stream remote content directly thereby removing the need of a cable box or fixed-line internet connection.

The report further speculates that the TV’s 5G connection could also let them stream 360-degree videos. This TV will be the first in a line of consumer electronic products to create an ecosystem of devices, similar to that of Samsung. As per the report, the TV could also act router hub for all other electronic devices.

Recently Huawei became the second biggest smartphone maker by shipments overtaking Apple and just behind Samsung. In the TV segment as well Samsung is the leader and has already started shipping an 8K TV without 5G capabilities. Apart from that LG Electronics, Sharp, China's TCL, and Hisense all showcased 8K TVs at the CES 2019 earlier this year.

"Compared with existing TV makers, Huawei likely has the most resources and knowledge related to 5G ... so it's very natural at the moment it would want to get into the sector," said Eric Chiu, an analyst at WitsView in an interview with Nikkei.

