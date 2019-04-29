Monday, April 29, 2019Back to
US to reassess sharing information with any allies who use Huawei's 5G equipment

Washington does not see any distinction between core and non-core parts of 5G networks.

Apr 29, 2019

Washington does not see any distinction between core and non-core parts of 5G networks and will reassess sharing information with any allies which use equipment made by China’s Huawei, a U.S. cybersecurity official said on Monday.

Huawei Technologies.

“It is the United States’ position that putting Huawei or any other untrustworthy vendor in any part of the 5G telecommunications network is a risk,” said Robert Strayer, deputy assistant secretary for cyber, international communications and information policy at the State Department.

“If other countries insert and allow untrusted vendors to build out and become the vendors for their 5G networks we will have to reassess the ability for us to share information and be connected with them in the ways that we are today,” he said.

Sources told Reuters last week that Britain’s National Security Council had decided to bar China’s Huawei Technologies from all core parts of the 5G network but still allow it in non-core parts with some increased restrictions.

