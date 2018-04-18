Huawei is pretty active when it comes to 5G technology as it already has partnered with several European telecom giants to accelerate the process of delivering 5G to the masses.

Currently in the midst of conducting its global analyst summit in Shenzhen, China, Huawei has announced that the world can expect to see the first 5G Huawei phone in the second half of 2019.

While we don't know the name of this 5G device it could most certainly be a Mate series device keeping in mind that most of advanced technologies first appear in its Mate series of smartphones.

The information about the 5G smartphone was revealed in a tweet by Counterpoint analyst Neil Shah. The picture he tweeted out also showed that Huawei would be releasing a 5G enabled Wi-Fi hotspot device sometime before Q2 of 2019. Both the hotspot and the mobile device will feature Huawei's custom 5G-enabled chipset.

Big news: First @Huawei 5G smartphone with its own 5G chipset coming in 2H 2019. Which mostly points to the Mate series.#HAS2018 pic.twitter.com/8k5qThGEmp — Neil Shah (@neiltwitz) April 17, 2018

Interestingly, Huawei had shown the Balong 5G enabled chipset at the Mobile World Congress 2018. Android Authority states that the chipset inside both these devices may be modeled after this same chipset but nothing can be said for sure. It is also possible that Huawei's first 5G smartphone might warrant a new series of smartphones altogether.

Huawei isn't the only one in the 5G game. Qualcomm is currently working on its next flagship platform, which is reportedly going to be called the Snapdragon 855 and will have the SDX50 5G Modem inside. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) will be responsible for manufacturing the 855 instead of Samsung in case of 835 and 845.