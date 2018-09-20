Thursday, September 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 20 September, 2018 11:54 IST

Huawei teases the square-shaped camera setup in the upcoming Mate 20 series

Huawei confirmed that it will launch the Mate 20 series at an event in London on 16 October.

Huawei is expected to launch its Mate 20 series in October and in a new teaser of the upcoming launch, Huawei seems to have confirmed about the square-shaped camera that the device will sport through a teaser on Weibo.

The Huawei Mate 20 phone was first spotted at this year's IFA. The device had three cameras and a flash encapsulated in a square camera setup. In the video teaser, Huawei says "This is the time to push the limits".

Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Image credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Image credit: Huawei

As per latest press invites on Twitter, Huawei confirmed that it will launch the Mate 20 series at an event in London on 16 October. We can see the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro launch that may succeed the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

The expected offering from Huawei will sport a Kirin 980 SoC, which was launched at the IFA 2018. The new chipset from Huawei is the first chipset that sports ARM's Cortex-A76 CPU and the Mali-G76 GPU. It is a 7 nm chipset and sports a Cat.21 smartphone modem that supports 1.4 Gbps and is ready for 5G network.

Coming back to the phone, it may come with the largest battery in the Mate series as per a previous report. The battery unit is expected to be more than 4,000 mAh battery which can probably make it a massive one.

The upcoming launches which are expected to be Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro may be sport a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage, respectively.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Huawei

Huawei takes a dig at Apple's new iPhones ahead of Mate 20 series launch on 16 Oct

Sep 14, 2018

benchmarks

Huawei caught tampering with benchmark results, argues that it has no choice

Sep 06, 2018

Nokia 9

Nokia 9 leaked image reveals oddly placed five camera setup at the back

Sep 07, 2018

Motorola

Motorola One Power to launch on 24 September in India with Android One

Sep 18, 2018

Honor

Honor 8X and 8X Max launched in China with 6.5-inches and 7.12-inches screen size

Sep 06, 2018

gaming smartphone

Nokia is working on a gaming smartphone but is being very secretive about it

Sep 19, 2018

science

Space research

NASA launches a website to show all the ways its research impacts everyday life

Sep 20, 2018

Gut Flora

First bacteria to colonize our gut affects how we fights chronic disease as adults

Sep 20, 2018

Genetics

DNA tests of confiscated tusks leads researchers to ivory trade cartels in Africa

Sep 20, 2018

AI & Robotics

This room uses machine learning, AI to change shape in response to human behaviour

Sep 20, 2018