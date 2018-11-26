Monday, November 26, 2018 Back to
Huawei teases a smartphone with Infinity O-like display, probably the Nova 3S

Nova 3S will probably small hole on the top of the display from where the front camera peeps out.

tech2 News Staff Nov 26, 2018 10:21 AM IST

A poster of a new smartphone that will be launched in December has been released by Huawei on its official Weibo account, and people are wondering which device it could possibly be. Considering that the company launched the Nova 2S in December last year, the new phone could most likely be its successor, called the Nova 3S.

The image also suggests that the phone could have something like the Infinity-O display, similar to the one which will probably be on the Galaxy A8. The Infinity-O display is essentially a small hole on the top of the phone's display from where the front-facing camera peeps out.

Teaser for a new phone by Hauwei. Image: Weibo/Huawei

Teaser for a new phone by Huawei. Image: Weibo/Huawei

If not the Nove 3S, there are rumours that it could be the Nova 4. Huawei launched the Nova 3 and Nova 3i this year in July. The Nova 3 was launched at Rs 34,999 for a variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, while the Nova 3i has launched at Rs 20,990 for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The highlight, at the time, for both the Nova 3 and Nova 3i was that they featured dual-front and dual-rear cameras, despite the difference in price.

The highlight for the new phone will probably be the Infinity-O-like display. Huawei hasn't yet branded it, so we don't know what it will be called.

