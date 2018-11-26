Monday, November 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A8s could come with Infinity O display, suggests latest leak

The Galaxy A8s is rumoured not to sport what Samsung will be calling an Infinity O display.

tech2 News Staff Nov 26, 2018 09:04 AM IST

Samsung had announced earlier that it will be introducing notches to its smartphones from next year onwards and the Galaxy A8s could be one of the very first devices to sport one. The phone is rumoured to sport what Samsung will be calling an Infinity O display, which will involve a small hole on the top of the phone's display from where the front-facing camera peeps out.

Galaxy A8.

Galaxy A8.

This rumour is complemented by a recently leaked image, courtesy of Sammobile of what appears to be the screen protector off the phone. The image shows a tiny hole, on an otherwise bezel-less screen, which is presumably for the front camera.

It is believed that the other sensors will also be embedded inside the camera to give a clean bezel-free display. Of course, we don't know when the phone will actually launch but it should not be too far now.

Galaxy A8S leaked screen protector.

Galaxy A8S leaked screen protector.

In the more recent news, a new device with the model name SM-M205F has surfaced online on Geekbench and it is most likely Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M series device, the Galaxy M2.

It also reveals that the new smartphone in the Galaxy M series gets a single-core score of 1,319 points and a multi-core score of 4,074 points. From this, we can deduce that the chip is almost at par with smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Vivo X21 which feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660.

 

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Samsung

Leaked images of Samsung Galaxy A8s shows an u-shaped notch on the front

Nov 20, 2018

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 with an in-display camera may have been finalised for launch

Nov 16, 2018

Galaxy M2

Samsung Galaxy M2 leaked Geekbench listing reveals 4 GB RAM, Exynos 7885 SoC

Nov 22, 2018

Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 leak reveals phone could have a massive 6.6-inch 4K display

Nov 20, 2018

Foldable phone

After Samsung, LG now hints at launching a foldable smartphone next year

Nov 24, 2018

Bixby 3.0

Samsung's foldable Galaxy F smartphone expected to ship with Bixby 3.0

Nov 21, 2018

science

Climate change

Climate change will cost US hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century

Nov 25, 2018

nano-grenades

Chemists develop unique nano-grenades to help fight cancer and other diseases

Nov 25, 2018

Elephant

An elephant-sized mammal cousin lived alongside dinosaurs 205 mn years ago

Nov 25, 2018

Climate Correction

Researchers called out on wrong data in study about how fast oceans are warming

Nov 24, 2018