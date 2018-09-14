Friday, September 14, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 14 September, 2018 16:45 IST

Huawei takes a dig at Apple's new iPhones ahead of Mate 20 series launch on 16 Oct

Huawei claims that its upcoming phones from Mate 20 series are more innovative than Apple phones.

After Samsung, Huawei is taking a dig at Apple as it nears the launch of its flagship on 16 October in London. Unlike Samsung, which had mocked the iPhone X unibrow, Huawei has thanked Apple in its posts for "keeping things the same".

On 12 September, Apple launched the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. While the iPhone X's upgraded version the XS looks identical and the XS Max is the largest Apple iPhone ever. The iPhone XR which is the most economical of the lot, starting at Rs 76,900, comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display.

Tipping on factors such as design, colour variants and 'innovation', Huawei is promoting its phone this year. The Mate 20 series will also be the first series to be housing the latest generation Kirin 980 SoC which was announced at IFA.

The Nova 3 looks like a larger Huawei P20 Lite. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

It claims that its upcoming phones from Mate 20 series are more innovative than the recently launched offering from Apple as they will move 'beyond consistency', 'beyond horizon' and 'beyond intelligence'. Huawei conveys this by showing a man running on a circular track which looks similar to the golden ring on Apple's 'Gather round' invite. After taking a lap, the human moves ahead.

Thank you for keeping things the same. See you in London. 16.10.18 #HigherIntelligence #HUAWEIMate20 pic.twitter.com/ZhZHj9Xg3s

It must be noted that Huawei had surpassed Apple last year in the race to become the number two smartphone seller in the world.

Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20 Lite. It will succeed the Mate 10. These phones will also house Huawei's latest chipset Kirin 980 SoC which was launched at the IFA 2018.

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

