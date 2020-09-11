Friday, September 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei says, starting 2021, its smartphones will run HarmonyOS instead of Android

The source code for HarmonyOS will be made available beginning in December to software developers.


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2020 09:42:33 IST

Huawei on Thursday said its nascent homegrown operating system – HarmonyOS – could be available on smartphones early next year, as it pushes to build an alternative app ecosystem after the US barred it from using Google’s Android.

The source code for HarmonyOS will be made available beginning in December to software developers who create apps for smartphones, said Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer products division.

HarmonyOS is so far used only with certain products including smart TVs, in-car entertainment systems and wearable devices, not the company’s smartphones.

In July 2019, when Huawei still had hope to resolve issues with the US, the company said that the HarmonyOS, known as HongMengOS in China, is not meant for smartphones and will not replace Android.

Huawei is the number-two smartphone producer in the world after Samsung, but tech market analysis firm Canalys said Huawei surpassed Samsung in the virus-affected second quarter.

Huawei says, starting 2021, its smartphones will run HarmonyOS instead of Android

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei is facing an intense campaign by the United States to isolate the firm, saying it poses a cybersecurity threat. Both Huawei and China’s government deny the accusation. The US has been accusing Huawei of that since 2012.

The US has been pushing allies to shun products made by Huawei, which is also the global market leader for 5G and other telecom-network equipment.

The Trump administration has essentially barred Huawei from the US market and introduced a series of steadily escalating moves to cut off its access to the computer chips and other technology the company needs to survive.

Huawei’s announcement on HarmonyOS was made at an annual software developers conference that it organises at its headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The move indicates Huawei intends to push ahead with plans to create its own ecosystem, a challenge analysts say is daunting in a world dominated by Android and Apple’s iOS.

Yu, however, expressed hope that China’s huge smartphone market, the world’s largest, could remain a safe space and a platform for drawing global users to HarmonyOS.

“We are dedicated to introducing Chinese developers’ work to global consumers, hoping to see more TikToks in the future,” said Yu, a reference to the wildly popular Chinese-owned short-form video app that also is now in Trump’s crosshairs.

Yu also said overseas developers could continue to find a large market among Chinese users via HarmonyOS.

“We would like to be the bridge in between,” he said.

With inputs from Agence France-Presse.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Huawei

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus images, specs leaked; phone likely to be available in 8GB, 6GB variants

Aug 29, 2020
Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus images, specs leaked; phone likely to be available in 8GB, 6GB variants
Google's Phone app gets verified calls feature that will tell users why businesses are calling

Google

Google's Phone app gets verified calls feature that will tell users why businesses are calling

Sep 09, 2020
Google Assistant will now let you donate to causes, non-profit organisations directly through the app

Google Assistant

Google Assistant will now let you donate to causes, non-profit organisations directly through the app

Aug 31, 2020
Android 11 released: Rolling out to select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones today

Android 11

Android 11 released: Rolling out to select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones today

Sep 09, 2020
Google Maps updates 'Saved tab' to make saved locations easier to access

Google Maps

Google Maps updates 'Saved tab' to make saved locations easier to access

Aug 28, 2020
Google assistant's Snapshot feature update brings birthday reminders, recipe recommendations and more

Google

Google assistant's Snapshot feature update brings birthday reminders, recipe recommendations and more

Aug 28, 2020

science

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

COVID-19 Vaccines

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

Sep 10, 2020
Headaches, confusion and delirium with COVID-19: How SARS-CoV-2 attacks the brain

COVID-19 on the Brain

Headaches, confusion and delirium with COVID-19: How SARS-CoV-2 attacks the brain

Sep 10, 2020
Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Ecology

Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Sep 10, 2020
Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Astrophysics

Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Sep 10, 2020