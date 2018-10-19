Friday, October 19, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 19 October, 2018 09:50 IST

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, Mate 20 RS to launch in India in November

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was recently also teased on the Amazon India website.

At an event in London on 16 October, Huawei announced four new smartphones, a smart band, and a smartwatch. And now in a press release, Huawei has confirmed that these devices will be launching in India as soon as next month.

The announced devices include, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 X, Huawei Mate 20 RS, Huawei Band 3 Pro, and Huawei Watch GT.

While Huawei hasn’t officially announced a date of launch for India yet, the company did recently tease the Mate 20 Pro on Amazon India. Which does hint at an imminent launch, and also confirms the devices’ exclusive availability on the platform.

Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei Mate 20 RS

But here is the slight discrepancy. While the teaser and the press realease only show the Mate 20 Pro smartphone in the image, the press release reads "Huawei to unveil its flagship devices next month in India". So this leaves is  online reports are all betting for the entire Mate 20 series along with the wearables to be launched. That bit waits to be seen next month only.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications and features

To recall, the Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels. The device comes with an IP rating meaning that it is water and dust resistant. It also sports a notch, which houses an advanced 3D facial recognition system. Inside the display, the smartphone also features an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Powering the device is a 7 nm FinFET Kirin 980 chipset, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. There is also a higher variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of inbuilt storage.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For photography, the Mate 20 Pro has a 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP triple camera setup, while the front camera features a 24 MP selfie unit.

Fuelling the device is a 4,200mAh battery with a 40-watt fast-charger. The smartphone comes sans a 3.5 mm audio jack, however, if it’s any consolation, the Mate 20 Pro comes with 15-watt Qi wireless charging support. It can also charge other Qi-enabled smartphones wirelessly using its ‘reverse wireless charging’ technology.

