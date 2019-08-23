Friday, August 23, 2019Back to
Huawei reportedly confirms that the Mate X will run the new Kirin 990 SoC

More details about the chipset should be revealed at Huawei's IFA 2019 keynote.


tech2 News StaffAug 23, 2019 17:39:44 IST

Huawei has been pushing its Kirin 980 SoC in its latest flagship smartphones as has Honor with its flagships. However, the company has now revealed that it is going to introduce the next generation of its in-house SoC called the Kirin 990 and it will be used in the upcoming Huawei Mate X smartphone.

Mate X.

As per a report by Techradar, Yanming Wang, president of Huawei CEE, Northern Europe, and Canada has confirmed the existence of the Kirin 990 on the Mate X. He also said, as per the report, that the processor will be made using a 7 nm manufacturing process. The chipset is said to power flagship smartphones by Huawei in 2020 and will also support all mainstream 5G bands.

More details about the chipset should be revealed at Huawei's IFA 2019 keynote happening in the next two weeks. The Mate X has been mentioned to come soon, however, earlier reports have stated that the launch could be pushed back as far as November.

Recently the company has reportedly said that it has no plans of releasing a smartphone with its in-house Harmony OS this year. Huawei Senior Vice President Vincent Yang has said, as per CNET, that Huawei would like to maintain its current Android ecosystem on smartphones and will only use Harmony OS as a plan B in the case sanctions are again imposed on it.

