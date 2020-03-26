Thursday, March 26, 2020Back to
Huawei P40 series to launch today at 6.30 pm IST: Here is how to catch the event live

Huawei P40 Pro is expected to be powered by Kirin 990 5G chipset with options of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM.


tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2020 10:16:48 IST

Huawei will unveil its flagship Huawei P40 series in Paris today. The series is expected to include Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. The company has announced that the smartphone series will not come with Google apps and will use Huawei mobile services Instead.

Huawei P40 series launch event: How to watch the livestream

The event will begin at 1.00 pm GMT, meaning, in India, it will kick off at 6.30 pm IST. You can catch the live updates by visiting Huawei's official YouTube page.

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image Tech2/ Prannoy Palav

You can also tap on the link below to watch the livestream.

Huawei P40 series expected specifications

The official teaser video reveals that the two smartphones will have a curved display and a huge camera bump.

The earlier report reveals the colour options of Huawei P40 and P40 Pro – Black, Blush Gold, Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White.

The two phones are expected to feature a dual punch-hole display on the front and rectangular camera modules at the back. The report adds that Huawei P40 Pro might sport a Leica powered quad rear camera setup and a curved display whereas P40 is likely to come with triple rear camera setup and flat display

Huawei P40 Pro is expected to be powered by Kirin 990 5G chipset with options of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. The base model of the phone will reportedly come with 128 GB of storage. The Android 10 OS could be coupled with EMUI 10.1.

