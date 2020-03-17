Tuesday, March 17, 2020Back to
Huawei P40 series official teaser suggests curved display, leaked renders reveal colour options

The Huawei P40 series might come in 5 colour options that will include Blush Gold, Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue and more.


tech2 News StaffMar 17, 2020 10:53:03 IST

Huawei has officially released a teaser video of Huawei P40 series. The series will include Huawei P40 and P40 Pro and will debut on 26 March in Paris.

The teaser video reveals that the two smartphones will have a curved display and a huge camera bump. (Teaser video is embedded below.)

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image: Omkar Godambe

Meanwhile, another report by 91Mobiles claims to reveal the colour options of Huawei P40 and P40 Pro – Black, Blush Gold, Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White.

The renders also show that the phones will feature a dual punch-hole display on the front and rectangular camera modules at the back. The report adds that Huawei P40 Pro is expected to sport a Leica powered quad rear camera setup and a curved display whereas P40 might come with triple rear camera setup and flat display.

Huawei P40 series renders. Image: 91Mobiles

Huawei P40 series renders. Image: 91Mobiles

As per a previous report, Huawei P40 Pro is expected to be powered by Kirin 990 5G chipset with options of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. The base model of the phone may reportedly come with 128 GB of storage. The Android 10 OS could be coupled with EMUI 10.1.

