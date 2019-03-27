Kshitij PujariMar 27, 2019 10:42:22 IST
Huawei is heating up the flagship segment with its newly announced P30 Pro smartphone and it would appear that the first worthy competitor to the Galaxy S10 is here.
The P30 Pro is more of an incremental update from the Mate 20 Pro (Review) announced last year. The phone comes with a curved screen and smaller drop-notch as compared to the bigger notch on the Mate 20 Pro. Of course, the smaller notch means no 3D face unlocking, so the P30 Pro comes with an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.
The display is a 6.47-inch OLED panel and has a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The phone runs Huawei's custom skin, EMUI 9.0 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.
On the inside, the phone is powered by Kirin 980 SoC which is built on a 7 nm process and it features dual neural processing units (NPUs) to speed up the AI tasks on the device. The phone has storage of 128 GB going all the way to 512 GB and 8 GB of RAM.
However, by far the breakthrough feature for the phone has to be its camera unit. The P30 Pro sports a quad-camera setup which consists of a 40 MP primary camera with f/1.6 lens and OIS support, a 20 MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and an 8 MP camera that is said to have “periscope” zoom system offering 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. The fourth camera on the phone is a ToF (Time of Flight) camera that is meant to capture 3D depth information.
Launched at a starting price of €999 (approximately Rs 77,000), the P30 Pro is understandably an expensive smartphone. It can be pit against the likes of Galaxy S10 Plus (Review), iPhone XS (Review) and the Pixel 3 XL (Review). Here's a spec comparison between the four devices. We shall reserve judgment on a winner until we have reviewed the P30 Pro so stay tuned for that.
|Smartphone
|Huawei P30 Pro
|Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
|iPhone XS
|Google Pixel 3 XL
|Display Size (inch)
|6.47
|6.4
|5.8
|6.3
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2340
|1440 x 3040
|1125 x 2436
|1440 x 2960
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|398
|526
|458
|523
|Display Type
|OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|P-OLED
|Dimensions(mm)
|158 x 73.4 x 8.4
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7
|158 x 76.7 x 7.9
|Weight (gm)
|192
|175
|177
|184
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Hybrid Dual
|Nano-SIM + eSIM
|Nano SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE/ VoLTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|Processor
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Exynos 9820
|A12 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa Core
|Hexa-core
|Octa-Core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|2x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55
|2x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55
|2x2.5 GHz Vortex + 4x1.6 GHz Tempest
|4x 2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x 1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP10
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Apple GPU
|Adreno 630
|RAM
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Ruggedness
|IP 68 dust/water resistant
|IP 68
|IP68 dust/water resistant
|On-Board Memory
|128, 256. 512 GB
|128 GB/512 GB/ 1 TB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|64/128 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 512 GB
|No
|No
|Sensors
|Face ID, fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
|Face ID, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Primary Camera
|40 MP, f/1.8; 20 MP, f/2.2, 8 MP, f/3.4 and 3D TOF
|12 MP, f/1.5-2.4; 12 MP, f/2.4 and 16 MP, f/2.2
|12MP f/1.8; 12 MP f/2.4
|12.2 MP, f/1.8
|Optical Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Quad-camera
|Triple
|Dual Camera
|Single
|Autofocus System
|PDAF/Laser AF
|Dual Pixel PDAF
|Phase detection autofocus
|Dual pixel PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|32 MP, f2.2
|10 MP, f/1.9 and 8 MP, f/2.2
|7 MP f/2.2
|8 MP, f/1.8 and 8 MP, f/2.2
|Video Capture
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@240fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS)
|Flash
|Dual-LED
|LED Flash
|Quad-LED
|Dual-LED
|OS Version
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI
|iOS 12
|Android 9.0 Pie
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Bixby, Google Assistant
|Siri
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual, band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|v5.0, A2DP
|v 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display (ultrasonic)
|No
|Yes, Rear button
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Radio
|No
|No
|No
|No
|USB Type
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Lightning Port
|Type-C Reversible connector
|USB Standard
|v 3.1
|v 3.1
|USB 2.0
|v 3.1
|Battery (mAh)
|4200
|4100
|2658 mAh
|3430
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (support wireless fast charging as well)
|Yes
|Yes
|Colors
|Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black, Pearl White
|Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink, Ceramic Black, Ceramic White
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|Clearly White, Just Black, Not Pink
|Prices in India
|Starts at €999 (approximately Rs 77,000)
|$999.99
|Rs 94,900
|Rs 83,000
