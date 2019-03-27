Kshitij Pujari

Huawei is heating up the flagship segment with its newly announced P30 Pro smartphone and it would appear that the first worthy competitor to the Galaxy S10 is here.

The P30 Pro is more of an incremental update from the Mate 20 Pro (Review) announced last year. The phone comes with a curved screen and smaller drop-notch as compared to the bigger notch on the Mate 20 Pro. Of course, the smaller notch means no 3D face unlocking, so the P30 Pro comes with an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

The display is a 6.47-inch OLED panel and has a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The phone runs Huawei's custom skin, EMUI 9.0 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

On the inside, the phone is powered by Kirin 980 SoC which is built on a 7 nm process and it features dual neural processing units (NPUs) to speed up the AI tasks on the device. The phone has storage of 128 GB going all the way to 512 GB and 8 GB of RAM.

However, by far the breakthrough feature for the phone has to be its camera unit. The P30 Pro sports a quad-camera setup which consists of a 40 MP primary camera with f/1.6 lens and OIS support, a 20 MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and an 8 MP camera that is said to have “periscope” zoom system offering 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. The fourth camera on the phone is a ToF (Time of Flight) camera that is meant to capture 3D depth information.

Launched at a starting price of €999 (approximately Rs 77,000), the P30 Pro is understandably an expensive smartphone. It can be pit against the likes of Galaxy S10 Plus (Review), iPhone XS (Review) and the Pixel 3 XL (Review). Here's a spec comparison between the four devices. We shall reserve judgment on a winner until we have reviewed the P30 Pro so stay tuned for that.

Smartphone Huawei P30 Pro Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus iPhone XS Google Pixel 3 XL Display Size (inch) 6.47 6.4 5.8 6.3 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1440 x 3040 1125 x 2436 1440 x 2960 Pixel Density (PPI) 398 526 458 523 Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED P-OLED Dimensions(mm) 158 x 73.4 x 8.4 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 Weight (gm) 192 175 177 184 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes No SIM Type Nano-SIM Hybrid Dual Nano-SIM + eSIM Nano SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE/ VoLTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980 Exynos 9820 A12 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa Core Hexa-core Octa-Core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 2x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55 2x2.5 GHz Vortex + 4x1.6 GHz Tempest 4x 2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x 1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver GPU Mali-G76 MP10 Mali-G76 MP12 Apple GPU Adreno 630 RAM 8 GB 8, 12 GB 4 GB 4 GB Ruggedness IP 68 dust/water resistant IP 68 IP68 dust/water resistant On-Board Memory 128, 256. 512 GB 128 GB/512 GB/ 1 TB 64, 256, 512 GB 64/128 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 512 GB No No Sensors Face ID, fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2 Face ID, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Primary Camera 40 MP, f/1.8; 20 MP, f/2.2, 8 MP, f/3.4 and 3D TOF 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4; 12 MP, f/2.4 and 16 MP, f/2.2 12MP f/1.8; 12 MP f/2.4 12.2 MP, f/1.8 Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Quad-camera Triple Dual Camera Single Autofocus System PDAF/Laser AF Dual Pixel PDAF Phase detection autofocus Dual pixel PDAF Secondary Camera 32 MP, f2.2 10 MP, f/1.9 and 8 MP, f/2.2 7 MP f/2.2 8 MP, f/1.8 and 8 MP, f/2.2 Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@240fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS) Flash Dual-LED LED Flash Quad-LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI iOS 12 Android 9.0 Pie AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Bixby, Google Assistant Siri Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual, band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX v5.0, A2DP v 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Infrared Yes No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display (ultrasonic) No Yes, Rear button 3.5mm jack No Yes No No Radio No No No No USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Lightning Port Type-C Reversible connector USB Standard v 3.1 v 3.1 USB 2.0 v 3.1 Battery (mAh) 4200 4100 2658 mAh 3430 Fast charging Yes Yes (support wireless fast charging as well) Yes Yes Colors Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black, Pearl White Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink, Ceramic Black, Ceramic White Space Gray, Silver, Gold Clearly White, Just Black, Not Pink Prices in India Starts at €999 (approximately Rs 77,000) $999.99 Rs 94,900 Rs 83,000

