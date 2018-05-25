Huawei has announced accidental and liquid damage protection plans for a bunch of Honor and Huawei devices in India.

Being offered in partnership with OneAssist, the plan starts at Rs 1,249 a year. The damage cover includes unintentional drops, accidental and liquid damages. Additionally, customers will be given pick up and drop service and round the clock call assistance.

According to a report by gizchina, the users can avail this plan after 15 days of purchasing the handset.

The plan is currently available for the Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 Lite, Honor 7X, Honor V10, Honor 8 Pro and a few others.

Companies like Oneplus and Xiaomi also offer accidental cover protection.

The Huawei P20 and P20 Lite are the recent releases from the Chinese smartphone maker. The phone was released in a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage (Huawei P20 Pro) and a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB model of the Huawei P20 Lite.

The P20 Pro is priced at Rs 64,999, and the P20 Lite is priced at Rs 19,999. For Huawei P20 Pro there is one year of accident, liquid and screen damage protection plan for Rs 5,949. According to Amazon this plan of Huawei's is for phones which are priced between Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000.