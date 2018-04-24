The hype surrounding Huawei's flagship phones P20 Pro and P20 Lite is finally over as the Chinese smartphone maker has launched both the smartphones in India at an event in Delhi today. The Huawei P20 Pro has been given a price tag of Rs 64,999 while the cheaper P20 Lite is priced at Rs 19,999. Both the devices are Amazon exclusives and will start selling from 3 May onwards.

Coming first to the Huawei P20 Pro, the phone has a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2240, which translates to an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is a Hisilicon Kirin 970 chipset along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The P20 Lite, on the other hand, has a 5.84 inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels. Under the hood, the device has a HiSilicon Kirin 959 SoC alongside 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the P20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup which includes a 40 MP f/1.7 primary sensor, along with a 20 MP secondary as well as a third 8 MP unit. The phone is capable of 3X optical zoom and 5X Hybrid zoom. The camera has been manufactured by Leica. In the front, we see that the Pro also gets a 24 MP f/2.0 front-facing camera for selfies.

The P20 Lite has a dual-camera at the back with 16 MP + 2 MP setup alongside a LED flash. In the front, there is a 16 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture which can record videos in 1080p.

In terms of connectivity, both the devices have a dual-SIM slot with 4G VoLTE connectivity. Apart from that, the phones have Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a reversible USB type-C port. The P20 Pro packs in a 4,000 mAh battery while the P20 lite has a 3,000 mAh battery.

The P20 Pro will come in Midnight Blue, Graphite Black, Pink Gold and Twilight colour variants while the P20 lite will not have the Twilight colour.