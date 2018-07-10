The rumours around the release date of Huawei's Nova 3 have come to an end as the Chinese phone manufacturer officially confirms 18 July as the release date of the smartphone in Shenzen, China through a post on Weibo.

Through the image renders we can see that the notch of Nova 3 seems similar to Huawei's P20 series.

According to a report in Playfuldroid, the phone's rear is said to be made out of glass which has a fingerprint reader and a vertical dual camera setup which is powered by AI.

Also, the report says that Nova 3 will be sporting a dual camera not only on the back but also on the front.

The rear camera is said to have a 16 MP + 24 MP dual camera setup and the front camera has a 24 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP secondary sensor.

The smartphone is also expected to have a 6.3 inch IPS LCD display, 6 GB of RAM, and 64 GB or 128 GB as the storage choices.

It is expected to come with a 3,650 mAh battery and packed with Android 8.1 Oreo.

According to the report in GSMArena, there are also rumours about the phone coming with a Kirin 710 chipset. It further says that the phone may have Super Charge technology.

The recent teasers reveal that the phone will be arriving in colours like Blue, Aqua and Yellow.