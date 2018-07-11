Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 July, 2018 12:10 IST

Huawei MediaPad M5 will soon be getting the GPU Turbo technology upgrade

MediaPad M5 comes with a HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset, 4 GB RAM and 32, 64 or 128 GB of storage capacity.

The MediaPad M5 tablet would be getting an upgrade which consists of the latest GPU Turbo technology from Huawei. This update is said to arrive later this month.

According to a report in the Leak, GPU Turbo technology will increase the graphics processing by about 60 percent and reduce energy consumption by 30 percent, thus allowing the phones to run heavy graphics without significantly having an effect on the battery.

MediaPad M5. Image: Weibo

MediaPad M5. Image: Weibo

Honor said that the GPU Turbo technology will also provide support for augmented reality and virtual reality and can also be used in industries like shopping and telemedicine, according to the report.

The Mediapad 5 was unveiled in April this year and comes in an 8.4-inch and 10.8-inch variants. The company also released a MediaPad 5 Pro which only comes in a 10.8-inch screen option.

Both of them come with a HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset, 4 GB RAM and 32 GB, 64 GB or 128 GB of storage capacity.

Huawei is also pushing out the GPU Turbo updates to its phones and according to Gizmo China, it is also coming up with a gaming phone which would feature the technology.

As a lot of Honor and Huawei smartphones like Huawei Honor 9 and Huawei P10 Plus having the same chipset, these devices can also obtain this new technology.

If you want to refresh your memory on how you felt about MediaPad M5 for the first time you can check out the first impressions of the tablet.

tags


latest videos

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

also see

Huawei

Huawei and Honor update schedule for GPU Turbo technology revealed: Report

Jun 29, 2018

Honor 9i

Honor 9i Purple Fantasy with 4 GB RAM to go on sale in China at CNY 1,399

Jul 02, 2018

Honor 10 GT

Honor 10 GT announced with 8 GB RAM and GPU Turbo technology

Jul 04, 2018

Huawei

Honor Note 10 specifications surface online showing off a Kirin 970 chipset

Jul 10, 2018

Honor Note 10

Honor teases the launch of its Note 10 smartphone with an official poster

Jul 09, 2018

Honor

Honor Note 10 could reportedly be coming soon with a 6.9-inch AMOLED panel

Jul 02, 2018

science

Limestone

Kentucky limestone will be used for a new 21-acre oyster reef off Texas

Jul 11, 2018

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018

Ivory

Traders are still selling illegal ivory openly across Europe, says report

Jul 11, 2018

Space

Zimbabwe launches space agency to deploy observation satellites, navigation systems

Jul 11, 2018