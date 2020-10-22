tech2 News Staff

Huawei Mate 40 series will make its global debut via an online event today (22 October) at 5.30 pm IST. The upcoming series is expected to include Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+. Huawei Mate series is expected to come with the new Kirin 9000 chipset with an integrated 5G modem. There is still no confirmation if the three models will launch in India or not.

Huawei Mate 40 launch: How to watch it live

The event will start at 5.30 pm IST today (22 October). You can visit the company's YouTube page or tap on the webcast link embedded below.

#10Gens8Years The #HUAWEIMate40 collection. 8 years, 10 generations of Mate. Redefining classic and leading innovation, it surpasses every expectation. See you on 22.10.20. pic.twitter.com/ALetRM2xA3 — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) October 13, 2020

Huawei Mate 40 series: What to expect

The Huawei Mate 40 series was recently spotted in the MIIT certification, revealing there would be three models in the series, namely, the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+. The primary or the main camera of the Huawei Mate 40-Series is expected to be 108 MP as speculated a few months back. Going for overall clarity improvement, the leakster also spoke of the probability of the series using a 9P lens.

As per a report by GSMArena, Huawei Mate 40 Pro is likely to support 65W wired charging. Chances are, just like its predecessor, Mate 40 Pro will also support wireless charging.

We know that the Pro will support 65W wired charging, but there power rating of wireless charging is unknown. The Mate 30 Pro supports 27W wirelessly, though it’s capped at 40W wired, so we may see an increase.

The Mate 40 series will see the debut of the Kirin 9000 chipset. However, this will also be the last smartphone from Huawei in the immediate time frame to feature a Kirin chipset due to the ban the company is facing. In July this year, the United Kingdom banned the Chinese company from 5G after the United States, Australia, and other countries.

According to a report by WinFuture, the Mate 40 pro is likely to feature a 6.76-inch OLED display that has a resolution of 2,772 x 1,344 pixels. As for the front camera, it might come with a pill-shaped cutout that houses two selfie cameras, just like Galaxy S10+.

On the back, the smartphone is likely to feature a circular module that has an uncanny resemblance to the iPod Shuffle button. As per the renders shared in the report, this camera module will have Leica branding in the center. It is expected to come with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 20 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12 MP telephoto shooter.

The report also suggests that Huawei Mate 40 Pro is likely to come with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It might be equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 65 W SuperCharge and wireless charging.