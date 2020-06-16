FP Trending

Huawei is scheduled to launch its Mate 40-Series smartphones in October. With just a few months left for the launch, rumours about the upcoming devices have started doing rounds on social media. The primary or the main camera of Huawei Mate 40-Series is expected to be of 108 MP.

According to the IT Home blog, the staff in Huawei's supply chain said that there is currently a new 108 MP lens whose optical performance has been greatly improved and is said to be available in the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro smartphones.

The person further said that the series of phones are expected to use a 9P lens and the ability of the lens to process images has been greatly improved compared with other standard lenses with 108 MP sensors. “The image clarity should be a big improvement,” the blog added the staff as saying.

The staff has also said that the camera unit of the upcoming Huawei series has also undergone adjustments and optimisations, but there is not much information on the same.

According to a report by PhoneArena, the Mate 40 series is expected to come with the Kirin 1020 chipset built upon the new 5-nanometer manufacturing process, which should make it one of the fastest chips on the market.

It further mentions that a leakster on Weibo claims Huawei is still planning to release the flagship Huawei Mate 40 series in the fourth quarter of 2020. The launch is a little behind the Mate 30 introduction schedule which was unveiled in September 2019. The delay this year is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.