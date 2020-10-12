FP Trending

Huawei Mate 40 lineup has been confirmed to launch on 22 October at 14:00 CEDT, which is 5.30 pm IST. This was announced by Huawei executive director, Richard Yu, in a Weibo post recently. Besides the poster revealed by Yu, a teaser clip for the Mate 40 series has also been released. The video hardly reveals any new detail as it only features an eye that closes and opens to reveal the launch date and time of the new line-up.

Huawei Mate 40 series: What to expect

The Huawei Mate 40 series was recently spotted in the MIIT certification, revealing there would be three models in the series, namely, the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+. The primary or the main camera of Huawei Mate 40-Series is expected to be of 108 MP as speculated a few months back. Going for overall clarity improvement, the leakster also spoke of the probability of the series using a 9P lens.

A Chinese tipster had also revealed the entry from the Compulsory Certification of China database on Weibo in late September. The data said that the devices will feature charging speeds of up to 66 W.

The Mate 40 series will see the debut of the Kirin 9000 chipset. However, this will also be the last smartphone from Huawei in the immediate time frame to feature a Kirin chipset due to the ban the company is facing. In July this year, the United Kingdom banned the Chinese company from 5G after the United States, Australia, and other countries.