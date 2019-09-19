Huawei at a launch event held in Munich, Germany is all geared up to launch its brand new flagship, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The Mate 30 Pro will be a part of the Mate 30 Series, which also means that more than one smartphone is expected to be announced.

The highlight of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is its camera, which is expected to be an improvement over the already capable and class-leading Huawei P30 Pro which was launched earlier this year.

The Mate series is a more premium offering from Huawei and this year it is expected to feature a new smartphone trend with displays, called the waterfall display, a trend started by Vivo. The waterfall display trend involves a curved edge display that almost curves halfway into the sides of the smartphone that takes the bezel-less design to the next level, making the sides of frame appear invisible from the front.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is also expected to feature Huawei’s brand-new Kirin 990 SoC that is built using the 7 nm process and will also be available in a Kirin 990 5G model to support 5G connectivity.

The Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate. It is said to be sporting triple cameras on the back with 40 MP sensors, which will offer up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The phone is expected to include a 4,400 mAh battery and a 55 W charger.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro software

However, the biggest highlight of the Mate 30 Pro will be its software. While Huawei has been in a constant uphill battle with the US, ever since the US government accused the telecom equipment manufacturer of spying. Android comes from Google, so a recent ban has now officially forced Google and other US-based services to detach from Huawei, which basically means no Android or Google apps.

The Nikkei Asian Review also confirmed that the new Mate 30 series will launch with a forked version of Android inside, but there will be no Google apps out of the box. With Google apps being the norm for any Android smartphone, it indeed waits to be seen as to how Huawei will dodge this bullet because it’s not just Google apps that won’t be available with the smartphones, but those from Facebook as well, which includes some top social apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp that are quite popular globally.