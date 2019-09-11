Wednesday, September 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Mate 30 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch to reveal a quad-camera setup and more

The Huawei Mate 30-series will not be coming with any Google services the company has said.


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 20:56:07 IST

Huawei is set to unveil its flagship Mate 30-series of smartphones for the global audiences on 19 September at an event in Munich, Germany. While the phones will not be coming with any Google services, as confirmed by Google a couple of days back, the rumour mill is constantly churning out new information about the devices. The latest includes the entire spec-sheet of the Mate 30 Pro, a week before its official announcement.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch to reveal a quad-camera setup and more

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

As per the leaked specs of the device shared by Twitter user Teme, we can see that the Mate 30 Pro will have a 6.6-inch to 6.8-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution of 1176 x 2400 pixels. The phone will sport the 'Waterfall' AMOLED display with extremely curved edges and it will house an in-display fingerprint reader. There will be no high refresh rate displays for the Mate 30 Pro according to the leak and the screen will be locked at.

Inside the phone, we are quite likely going to find the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G SoC along with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. Powering the device will be a 4,500mAh capacity battery with 40 W fast charge support. Software-wise the phone will run on Android 10-based EMUI 10 but as mentioned before the experience will be devoid of any Google apps.

Talking now about the optics of the phone, there is a rumour that the front-notch on the Mate 30 Pro will be slightly longer than the Mate 20 Pro (Review) giving it space to house three cameras. The spec-sheet reveals a 32 MP main camera along with an ultra-wide and a 3D ToF sensor of unknown resolutions. The back of the phone is said to have a quad-camera setup which the spec-sheet reveals will have Sony IMX600 f/1.6 aperture main lens with OIS, a 40-megapixel wide cine camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and 3x optical zoom and a ToF sensor.

The device will also carry support for nano-SIM / nanoSD dual slot and like last year's Mate 20 Pro it won’t be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack. No details are available on the pricing of the phones but it could be safe to say that the Mate 30-series will first start selling in China.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei confirms Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launch for 19 September: All we know

Sep 02, 2019
Huawei confirms Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launch for 19 September: All we know
Huawei set to launch its Mate 30 series without Google's Android services

Huawei

Huawei set to launch its Mate 30 series without Google's Android services

Aug 29, 2019
Huawei Mate 30 series will not have Google apps, to launch on 19 September

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 series will not have Google apps, to launch on 19 September

Sep 09, 2019
IFA 2019: Huawei announces the Kirin 990 5G SoC with Qualcomm in its crosshairs

Huawei

IFA 2019: Huawei announces the Kirin 990 5G SoC with Qualcomm in its crosshairs

Sep 06, 2019
IFA 2019: From fitness robot for pets to Kirin 990 5G SoC, five most popular launches

IFA 2019

IFA 2019: From fitness robot for pets to Kirin 990 5G SoC, five most popular launches

Sep 08, 2019
Huawei is being investigated for technology theft by US prosecutors: Report

Huawei

Huawei is being investigated for technology theft by US prosecutors: Report

Aug 30, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019