Huawei is set to unveil its flagship Mate 30-series of smartphones for the global audiences on 19 September at an event in Munich, Germany. While the phones will not be coming with any Google services, as confirmed by Google a couple of days back, the rumour mill is constantly churning out new information about the devices. The latest includes the entire spec-sheet of the Mate 30 Pro, a week before its official announcement.

As per the leaked specs of the device shared by Twitter user Teme, we can see that the Mate 30 Pro will have a 6.6-inch to 6.8-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution of 1176 x 2400 pixels. The phone will sport the 'Waterfall' AMOLED display with extremely curved edges and it will house an in-display fingerprint reader. There will be no high refresh rate displays for the Mate 30 Pro according to the leak and the screen will be locked at.

Inside the phone, we are quite likely going to find the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G SoC along with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. Powering the device will be a 4,500mAh capacity battery with 40 W fast charge support. Software-wise the phone will run on Android 10-based EMUI 10 but as mentioned before the experience will be devoid of any Google apps.

Talking now about the optics of the phone, there is a rumour that the front-notch on the Mate 30 Pro will be slightly longer than the Mate 20 Pro (Review) giving it space to house three cameras. The spec-sheet reveals a 32 MP main camera along with an ultra-wide and a 3D ToF sensor of unknown resolutions. The back of the phone is said to have a quad-camera setup which the spec-sheet reveals will have Sony IMX600 f/1.6 aperture main lens with OIS, a 40-megapixel wide cine camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and 3x optical zoom and a ToF sensor.

The device will also carry support for nano-SIM / nanoSD dual slot and like last year's Mate 20 Pro it won’t be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack. No details are available on the pricing of the phones but it could be safe to say that the Mate 30-series will first start selling in China.

