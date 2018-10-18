Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 18 October, 2018 11:20 IST

Huawei Mate 20 series to first arrive in Malaysia; other countries to follow soon

Mate 20 was launched on 16 October, alongside Mate 20 Pro, Porsche Design Mate 20 RS, Mate 20X.

The Huawei Mate 20 series was launched in London on 16 October, alongside three more variants of the phone — the Mate 20 Pro, the Porsche Design Mate 20 RS and the Mate 20X. The company had announced that the series will soon go on sale in countries including the UK, France, Italy and the United Arab Emirates. However, according to a report by The Star, Malaysia will be the first to receive the devices.

The Mate 20's 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant was launched at of EUR 799 (about Rs 68,026), while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant was launched at EUR 849 (about Rs 72,300). The Mate 20 Pro, with a single 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage was launched at 1049 (about Rs 89,300). The Mate 20X, also available in a single variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, was launched at EUR 899 (about Rs 76,000).

Huawei Mate 20 RS. Image: Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 RS. Image: Huawei

The Huawei Mate 20 features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2244 pixels. Huawei Mate 20 is powered by Huawei’s newest 7 nm octa-core Kirin 980 SoC.

The Mate 20 features a triple-camera lens setup made by Leica which includes an f/2.2 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an f/1.8 12 MP wide-angle primary camera and an f/2.4 8 MP telephoto lens capable of 2X optical zoom. The setup is completed by a dual-tone LED flash. For selfies, the phone sports an f/2.0 24 MP front camera.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. Huawei Mate 20 Pro is also powered by Huawei’s newest 7 nm octa-core Kirin 980 SoC.

The Mate 20 Pro has 40 MP f/1.8 wide-angle lens, a 20 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens capable of 3X optical zoom (5X hybrid zoom). For selfies, the phone sports an f/2.0 24 MP front camera.

Both the phone run Huawei's custom EMUI 9 based on Android Pie 9.0. While the Mate 20 is powered by a 4,200 mAh battery, the Mate 20 Pro is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

For more details on the devices, and the Huawei Mate 20X, and the Porsche Design Mate 20 RS, head here.

