tech2 News Staff 16 October, 2018 21:47 IST

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Porsche Design Mate 20 RS and Mate 20X announced

The Huawei Mate 20 series will go on sale in the UK, France, Italy and UAE later this month.

Possibly the second most leaked smartphone lineup of the year, the Huawei Mate 20 series is finally here, and as expected, Huawei launched four variants of the phone at the event — the Mate 20, the Mate 20 Pro, the Porsche Design Mate 20 RS and the Mate 20X.

Huawei Mate 20 RS

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS

Price and Availability

The Huawei Mate 20 series will go on sale in countries including the UK, France, Italy and the United Arab Emirates soon.

As far as pricing goes, the Mate 20 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant) comes with a price tag of EUR 799 ( approximately Rs 68,026), while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB configuration will have a price tag of EUR 849 (approximately Rs 72,283). The Mate 20 Pro, on the other hand, with a single 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant comes in at EUR 1049 (Rs 89,310 approx).

Both smartphones will start shipping from 16 October onwards.

The gaming and entertainment-oriented Mate 20X, also available in a single variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, will have a retail price of EUR 899 (around Rs 76,000) and will start selling from 26 October.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Display

The Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro feature 6.53-inch and 6.39-inch displays respectively with a resolution of 1080 x 2244 pixels and 1440 x 3120 pixels. Both panels are HDR 10 capable displays and are also certified YouTube flagship devices, which guarantees the best YouTube experience possible. The Mate 20 Pro, being the more premium of the two, features an AMOLED panel while the Mate 20 gets an IPS LCD display.

Both phones also feature a notch which is wider than that on the Huawei P20 series. That’s because the notch this time features a dot projector, a flood illuminator, a 24 MP RGB camera, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor and an IR camera. Basically, Apple’s 3D Face ID on an Android device. Only the Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20 RS support this 3D face unlock feature.

Huawei claims this can also be used to authenticate payments.

The Chinese company has also thrown in an under-display fingerprint scanner which is present on all phones in the Mate 20 series.

Processor

One of the most touted features in its teaser, the Huawei Mate 20 series marks the debut of Huawei’s newest 7 nm octa-core Kirin 980 SoC. Apart from promising better performance with improved efficiency, Huawei also talks about the dual-AI processors on the chip which handle a ton of real-time computing work. The phones have full support for Google's ARCore Augmented Reality platform.

The series of phones will also be the first to run Huawei's custom EMUI 9 based on Android Pie 9.0.

Cameras

The Mate 20 features a triple-camera lens setup made by Leica which includes an f/2.2 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an f/1.8 12 MP wide-angle primary camera and an f/2.4 8 MP telephoto lens capable of 2X optical zoom.  The setup is completed by a dual-tone LED flash.

The Mate 20 Pro, on the other hand, gets a whopping 40 MP f/1.8 wide-angle lens, a 20 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens capable of 3X optical zoom (5X hybrid zoom). The entire array of sensors are capable of a combined ISO sensitivity of 1,02,400 which, on-paper, is the highest we’ve seen on a smartphone, and by a wide margin.

Both phones sport an f/2.0 24 MP front camera.

3D face scanning on the Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20 RS.

3D face scanning on the Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20 RS.

The camera system can also be used to scan 3D objects and then create animated gifs and even record videos. Huawei lets you play around with these 3D animated objects, letting you control movements and even have these objects move around a surface.

Battery

The Mate 20 gets a marginally larger 4,200 mAh battery unit while the Mate 20 Pro gets a 4,000 mAh. To charge those massive batteries, Huawei also includes a 40 W supercharger which is capable of juicing either phone up to 75 percent in 30 minutes.

Wireless charger

Huawei also introduced the fastest wireless charging we’ve seen so far, which is a 15 W Wireless Quick Charge system which Huawei claims to be 75 percent faster than other wireless chargers out there. That’s not all, you can also put two phones on charge simultaneously and the wireless charger will practically charge anything that supports the Qi standard wirelessly. The Mate 20 Pro becomes a wireless charger of sorts and can you can use it to charge, say an iPhone X.

Porsche Design Mate 20 RS

The Porsche Design Mate 20 RS combines race-car elements with premium materials to create a device that exudes its premium asking price. Apart from the design, there is nothing which separates it from the Mate 20 Pro apart from the fact that it comes with more RAM on offer.

The Mate 20 RS comes in two variants, one with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and the other with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Available in two colours — red and black. They also each arrive with a leather folio case and a 40 W Supercharge adapter inside the box.

Huawei Mate 20X

The Mate 20X is a smartphone which looks considerably different from the other three versions of the lineup. The phone features a mammoth 7.2-inch OLED display with a waterdrop-style notch instead of the unibrow-styled notch. Huawei claims that display here is capable of better contrast levels, higher brightness and also the highest screen-to-body ratio on a Huawei-made smartphone.

Huawei Mate 20X

The 20X also features a larger 5,000 mAh battery and a dual-cooling system inside. This includes a vapour chamber and a graphene film, which, combined, provides a formidable cooling solution on a smartphone, according to Huawei. The 20X also get dual-speakers and supports Huawei’s M-Pen, a stylus sold separately by the company.

The camera setup and the chip inside is identical to the Mate 20 Pro and the phone will be available in two colours — Midnight Blue and Phantom Silver.

