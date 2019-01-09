Wednesday, January 09, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, P20 Pro, Nova 3i available at up to Rs 15,000 off on Amazon

Huawei is also offering a deal on the Y9, which is scheduled to be launched on 10 January.

tech2 News Staff Jan 09, 2019 12:38 PM IST

Will these sales ever end? Not that we are complaining, though. After announcing similar offers last month around Christmas, Huawei and Amazon have once again come together to offer discounts of up to Rs 15,000 on its smartphones like the Nova 3i, Nova 2, P20 Lite, P20 Pro, and even its flagship smartphone Mate 20 Pro. And to top it all, at these 'Huawei Holiday Sale', the Chinese company is also offering some deals on its Y9 smartphone, which is scheduled to be launched tomorrow, that is 10 January.

Let's take a look in detail at all the offers:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

At the holiday sale, the Mate 20 Pro hasn't exactly received a discount. The smartphone is still available at Rs 69,990, however, it is offering a free wireless charger along with the device worth Rs 3,999.

You can read our review of the smartphone here.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Huawei Nova 3i, Nova 3

The Huawei Nova 3i is also available at a discount of Rs 4,000, which brings the price of the smartphone down to Rs 16,990, from Rs 20,990. The Huawei Nova 3 is also available on offer, with its price now down to Rs 29,999, instead of Rs 34,999.

Huawei Nova 3. Image: Huawei Global

Huawei Nova 3. Image: Huawei Global

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite

During this sale, Huawei is also offering discounts on the P20 Pro and P20 Lite. While the P20 Pro has been discounted by a massive Rs 15,000, the P20 Lite is available at Rs 5,000 off. This has brought the P20 Pro's price down to Rs 54,999, and the P20 Lite to Rs 14,999.

Huawei Y9

Interestingly, Huawei's latest smartphone, that is to be launched on 10 January is also under offer. Huawei has announced that it will offer Boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth wireless headsets worth Rs 2,990 free on its purchase. The smartphone will go up on its first sale tomorrow itself.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Yoga S940 First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo Yoga S940 First Look | CES 2019
The TikTok Craze ft Ahsaas Channa | 15 Seconds of Fame | All Things Internet

The TikTok Craze ft Ahsaas Channa | 15 Seconds of Fame | All Things Internet
Corsair gaming mice from CES 2019 | Harpoon, IronClaw, M65 Elite

Corsair gaming mice from CES 2019 | Harpoon, IronClaw, M65 Elite
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon First Look | CES 2019
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga First Look | CES 2019
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019
Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019

Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019
Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

also see

Huawei Y9 (2019)

Huawei Y9 (2019) with 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 to launch in India on 10 January

Jan 08, 2019

Huawei

Special edition Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Nova 4 announced in China

Dec 25, 2018

Huawei Y9

Huawei Y9 2019 gets listed on Amazon with 4,000 mAh battery and GPU Turbo

Jan 02, 2019

Huawei

Huawei punishes two employees and cuts their pay for tweeting from iPhone

Jan 04, 2019

Apple

Apple cuts quarterly sales forecast as CEO Tim Cook blames slow iPhone sales in China

Jan 03, 2019

Qualcomm

Samsung, Huawei supply a majority of their own modem chips, says Qualcomm

Jan 05, 2019

science

Extreme Weather

Natural climate loads the dice that turns California's droughts, wildfires ugly

Jan 09, 2019

Earth from Space

NASA OSIRIS-REx captures Earth, moon, asteroid Bennu in a single frame

Jan 09, 2019

Stephen Hawking

A brief history of Stephen Hawking's wit on the legend's 77th birth anniversary

Jan 09, 2019

Galactic Collision

Milky way collision with nearby galaxy could wake up sleeping black hole in its centre

Jan 09, 2019