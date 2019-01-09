tech2 News Staff

Will these sales ever end? Not that we are complaining, though. After announcing similar offers last month around Christmas, Huawei and Amazon have once again come together to offer discounts of up to Rs 15,000 on its smartphones like the Nova 3i, Nova 2, P20 Lite, P20 Pro, and even its flagship smartphone Mate 20 Pro. And to top it all, at these 'Huawei Holiday Sale', the Chinese company is also offering some deals on its Y9 smartphone, which is scheduled to be launched tomorrow, that is 10 January.

Let's take a look in detail at all the offers:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

At the holiday sale, the Mate 20 Pro hasn't exactly received a discount. The smartphone is still available at Rs 69,990, however, it is offering a free wireless charger along with the device worth Rs 3,999.

You can read our review of the smartphone here.

Huawei Nova 3i, Nova 3

The Huawei Nova 3i is also available at a discount of Rs 4,000, which brings the price of the smartphone down to Rs 16,990, from Rs 20,990. The Huawei Nova 3 is also available on offer, with its price now down to Rs 29,999, instead of Rs 34,999.

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite

During this sale, Huawei is also offering discounts on the P20 Pro and P20 Lite. While the P20 Pro has been discounted by a massive Rs 15,000, the P20 Lite is available at Rs 5,000 off. This has brought the P20 Pro's price down to Rs 54,999, and the P20 Lite to Rs 14,999.

Huawei Y9

Interestingly, Huawei's latest smartphone, that is to be launched on 10 January is also under offer. Huawei has announced that it will offer Boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth wireless headsets worth Rs 2,990 free on its purchase. The smartphone will go up on its first sale tomorrow itself.

