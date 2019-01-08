Tuesday, January 08, 2019 Back to
Huawei Y9 (2019) with 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 to launch in India on 10 January

Huawei Y9 (2019) will be an Amazon exclusive in India, a microsite has already gone live.

tech2 News Staff Jan 08, 2019 12:31 PM IST

Huawei is all set to launch the 2019 variant of the Y9. The device will be launched on 10 January. Huawei Y9 (2019) will be an Amazon exclusive in India — a microsite has already gone live on Amazon India.

Since it has already been launched in Malaysia, the specs of the device are already known. The only details awaited are the prices for its variants.

A pair of Boat Rockerz Bluetooth Handsfree headset worth Rs 2,990 will come free with the device.

Huawei Y9. Image: Huawei

Huawei Y9. Image: Huawei

Huawei Y9 (2019): Specifications and features

The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) is powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm) CPU processor coupled with two storage variants — 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage. The memory can be expanded using microSD up to 400 GB.

In terms of optics, it has a dual camera on the front with a 13 MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 2 MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. It is also the depth sensor. Up front, the device features a dual camera set up as well — 16 MP unit with f/2.0 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4.

Videos can be shot on 1080p at 30 fps and 1080p at 30 fps. There is an LED flash and there is support for HDR, panorama and HDR.

There is a fingerprint mounted on the rear.

It runs Android 8.0 Oreo coupled with EMUI 8.2, and is powered by a 4,000 mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.

The colours include — Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Aurora Purple.

In terms of connectivity we have Wi-Fi 802.11 а/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, microUSB 2.0. There are there following sesnors too — accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass.

