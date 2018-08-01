Wednesday, August 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 01 August, 2018 12:43 IST

Huawei becomes the fastest growing brand in Chinese smartphone market in Q2 2018

However, Oppo R15, followed by Vivo X21 were the most popular smartphones in China in Q2 2018.

While the smartphone market is declining in China for the fourth consecutive quarter in Q2 2018, Huawei’s upward journey seems unaffected.

According to the latest report by Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service, “Huawei was the fastest and lone brand registering a positive 22 percent year-over-year growth leading the market with an all-time-record share. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor also individually surpassed Xiaomi in overall volumes during the quarter, leading the e-commerce channel share as well.”

Reportedly, Honor captured over a fourth of the total smartphone sales during this year’s 618 festival that happens every year in June in China. The sale apparently boosted Honor and Huawei past Xiaomi. The report suggests that Honor alone is now a bigger brand than Xiaomi in China.

Source: Counterpoint Research Market Monitor Q2 2018

Source: Counterpoint Research Market Monitor Q2 2018

To top that, Xiaomi’s market share declined annually in China. “To expand its presence and grow market share in China, it has been ramping up its offline channel distribution in China, including launch of Mi Homes which will enable users to experience the Xiaomi portfolio. However, its impact on sales volume in the short term is limited.”

In the second quarter, Oppo and Vivo reportedly also expanded their presence in the premium segment with the launch of Find X and Nex respectively. Though, the premium segment always gets more competitive in the later part of the year with Apple’s refresh its portfolio, Huawei launching its Mate successor and Google announcing the latest Pixel phones.

Further, in Q2 2018, share of online sales for Apple grew both sequentially and annually due to comparatively higher discounts available online as compared to offline channels.

In China, e-commerce is apparently a key part of Apple’s channel strategy. Consequently, Apple was the third largest brand in terms of sales volume during the 618 festival. Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus surprisingly remained one of the popular and top selling models in China during Q2 2018.

Having said that, while Huawei, Honor and Apple did will over all in the Chinese market, the top selling smartphone in China in Q2 2018 was Oppo R15, followed by Vivo X21. iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and Honor 7C scored the last three ranks in the top five popular models in China is the quarter.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

also see

Oppo R17

Oppo R17 may succeed the Oppo R15 and will likely feature a whopping 10 GB RAM

Jul 27, 2018

Compare

Vivo NEX vs Oppo Find X vs OnePlus 6 vs Galaxy S9 Plus: A specs comparison

Jul 20, 2018

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX to launch in India tomorrow: Here's all we know about the flagship phone

Jul 18, 2018

secondary display

Oppo could be working on a smartphone with a secondary display behind the phone

Jul 24, 2018

Honor Note 10

Honor Note 10 to be unveiled in China today: When and where to watch

Jul 31, 2018

Honor Note 10

Honor Note 10's new poster released, phone might come with stereo speaker

Jul 29, 2018

science

Habitable Planets

What makes a planet habitable questioned in new study, widening prospects

Aug 01, 2018

Geology

Carbon leak over 11,000 years warmed the planet, aided human habitability: Study

Aug 01, 2018

Bacteria

Contrary to current understanding, bacteria too can become extinct: Study

Jul 31, 2018

Genetic Testing

GSK to access DNA data from millions by partnering with Google-funded 23andMe

Jul 31, 2018