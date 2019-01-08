tech2 News Staff

Huawei has unveiled its new devices on-stage at the CES 2019. One of the devices is a Matebook 13 laptop, which is a slim addition to Huawei's lineup of premium Windows laptops.

Huawei MateBook 13 Specs and Price

The laptop is 0.59-inches thick and weighs 2.86 pounds which is similar to the latest MacBook Air from Apple.

The display sports a 2160 x 1440 resolution at 200 ppi. The slim laptop also sports a large trackpad and a spill-resistant keyboard.

The price of the laptop starts at $999 ( approximately Rs 70,004) for the 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake processor, with 256 GB of storage and integrated graphics.

The i7-8565U version with 512 GB of storage of the laptop flaunts an NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU but comes for an additional $300 (approximately Rs 21,022), which adds up to $1,299 (approximately Rs 91,027).

Both configurations have 8 GB of built-in memory and a battery which is claimed to promise around 10 hours of video playback.

Just like the MateBook X and MateBook X Pro, the MateBook 13 will feature the same fingerprint reader integrated in the power button.

The MateBook 13 is short on ports. You get just a headphone jack, along with one USB-C port on either side.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Specs and Price

The other product is the latest addition to Huawei's MediaPad line of tablets called the MediaPad M5 Lite.

The MediaPad with a 10.1-inch display, 3 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage is out with a starting price of $299.

The tablet comprises a USB-C slot and also a headphone jack.

There are four speakers on-board with Harman Kardon certification.

The tablet is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 processor and packed with a 7,500 mAh battery pack, which as per Huawei's estimation should deliver 13 hours of playback time.

Both devices are expected to hit retail this month.

