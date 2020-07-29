FP Trending

Huawei India announced the launch of FreeBuds 3i earbuds in the local market recently. These earbuds come with active noise cancellation technology and a unique in-ear design.

The latest earbuds come with a polymer composite diaphragm that gives the user professional level tuning and balanced audio. It has dynamic drivers of 10 mm to deliver impeccable bass and the feel of a stereo sound. Another important feature of the product is that it comes with IPX4 water resistant protection, hence it can be used in any weather and will not be affected by heavy rain.

Tap into a new world with Huawei Freebuds 3i’s built-in capacitive sensors on both sides. The benchmark of TWS category, its #UltimateNoiseCancellation, with 3 in built mics ensure a truly immersive audio experience.

Get notified: https://t.co/NExBbcwCsZ#TrueNoiseCancellation pic.twitter.com/bbkDwwRvqC — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) July 28, 2020

In order to give true noise cancellation, the earbud has two outward-facing mics and one inward-facing mic. These can "actively" lower background noise by up to 32 decibels. Also, it comes with four silicone tips so that any person can comfortably wear the earbuds.

The product is extremely light in weight at only 5.5 gram and comes in a charging case of 51 grams. You can secure the buds safely in the case that opens with an easy pop up method. Huawei is offering the FreeBuds 3i in two colour variants - Carbon Black and Ceramic White.

These latest buds have been priced at Rs 9,990. Buyers can take up on an offer that gives a Huawei Band 4 worth Rs 3,099 free with the purchase of the FreeBuds 3i. This offer goes live from 6 to 12 August for all customers. As part of the Prime Day Sale on Amazon, buyers can also avail this offer, but here the sale will be available on 6 and 7 August.