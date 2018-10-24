Among the 50 devices which were getting the Android 9 Pie update, Huawei Mate 10 Pro was also on the list. The device will be receiving the stable EMUI 9.0 update for Android 9 Pie.

It seems that the company is expanding its beta program to more handsets. According to the report in The Android Soul, for now, the beta program is restricted to the Chinese market.

The company is set to roll out the Android 9 Pie beta to a few of the handsets from last year as well as this year.

The update is being rolled out to Huawei Mate 9, Mate 9 Porsche Design, Mate 9 Pro, P10, P10 Plus, Nova 3, Nova 2S, Honor Note 10, Honor V9, Honor 9, or any of the three variants of the MediaPad M5 tablet.

This will be for participants on the basis on the right handset, right model number and also the user needs to be on the latest software version.

You can join the new Android 9 Pie beta program if you qualify for all the given aspects and put your hands on the new OS before everyone else, but a friendly warning as this is a beta version you are likely to come across bugs and errors.

Also, it seems that Huawei is recruiting only a limited number of participants i.e between 500-1,500 per phone.