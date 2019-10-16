tech2 News Staff

With the US blacklist battle on Huawei still ongoing, the Chinese smartphone giant is looking at other avenues to expand its smartphone business in the event Google permanently decides to pull away its services from said smartphones. Already the Huawei Mate 30 Pro lineup, which although run on Android but have no Google services. Now we have reported that Huawei's custom Android OS called Harmony OS could be loaded inside existing Huawei devices.

As per the report by TalkAndroid, HarmonyOS will be dual-booted on Huawei devices which means that both Harmony and Android will run side-by-side on the same device. Even so, the plan is still in its developmental stage and the company is yet to decide which smartphone will be getting this dual-boot option first. The company had hinted earlier that the Huawei P40-series could be the first to come with this new OS.

It would remain to be seen how operating two OS' on a single device would work out and the main underlying problem would still remain of not having any Google services which would make Huawei a tough sell in markets out of China.

Back in August Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, explained the company's thoughts behind developing this new OS. "We're entering a day and age where people expect a holistic intelligent experience across all devices and scenarios. To support this, we felt it was important to have an operating system with improved cross-platform capabilities. We needed an OS that supports all scenarios, that can be used across a broad range of devices and platforms, and that can meet consumer demand for low latency and strong security."