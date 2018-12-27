Thursday, December 27, 2018 Back to
Huawei chairman Guo Ping says company revenue expected to be $108.5 bn in 2018

Smartphone shipments in 2018 for Huawei are expected to surpass 200 million units.

Reuters Dec 27, 2018 14:38 PM IST

Huawei Technologies’  rotating chairman Guo Ping said in his new year’s address that the Chinese tech giant’s revenue in 2018 is expected to be $108.5 billion, up 21 percent year-on-year.

Huawei. Image: Mobilesyrup

Guo said Huawei has secured 26 5G contracts. Smartphone shipments in 2018 are expected to surpass 200 million units.

Huawei is the world’s largest telecom equipment maker and the second largest smartphone seller. It has come under international pressure this year after the United States and its allies including Australia and New Zealand started barring its equipment on security concerns.

Huawei’s chief financial officer Sabrina Meng, who is also the daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested and released on bail in Canada earlier this month as the U.S. alleged she defrauded banks with Iran-related transactions.

In related Huawei news, the company, as per a post on Weibo, the company will make the EMUI 9 open beta update available for nine more smartphones which include Huawei Mate 9Mate 9 Porsche Edition, Mate 9 Pro, P10, P10 PlusHonor V9Honor 9Nova 2S, and Honor Note 10.

